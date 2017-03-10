The ‘NC Candid Critter’ camera trap project needs your help

Help ‘N.C.’s Candid Critters’
The research project “N.C.’s Candid Critters” is seeking participants to document wildlife using camera traps.
The project – a collaboration of the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and N.C. State University – is particularly interested in people living in central and western N.C.
Camera traps are motion-activated cameras that collect pictures of animals without disturbing them. Since the project’s launch in eastern North Carolina last December, participants have submitted more than 50,000 images that will be used by scientists to learn more about the distribution of mammal species across the state, which informs future wildlife management and conservation efforts.
No matter what county you live in, you can borrow a camera trap from a nearby public library to set on approved public lands. If you own your own camera trap, you can set it on approved public land or in your own backyard. Then wait and see what critters you catch and submit photos to the project using custom software. Photo contributors receive rewards for their submissions, ranging from Candid Critter koozies to T-shirts.
For more information, to sign up, or to view a list of favorite images already collected, visit NCCandidCritters.org.
Gather Goods to close
Gather Goods Co., a shop specializing in local handmade products located in the Person Street retail strip between Oakwood and Mordecai, will close on April 1.
The business was started in Cary by Michelle Smith, an entrepreneur who also founded the Rock and Shop Market in 2004. The space on West Chatham Street was a gift store, coffee shop and co-working space. It relocated to a small space on Franklin Street near downtown, across from Edge of Urge and Standard Foods, in 2015.
Smith has been an important leader in the local “handmade movement,” advocating for local makers and businesses, and offering arts and crafts classes in the back of her stores.
Smith said she plans to keep her online store open and invest more in that, as well as her own handmade items, and will still offer classes. Get more details at facebook.com/GatherGoodsCo.
Natural healing
Chatham County-based Abundance Healing Arts has several wellness events planned for the spring.
There’s a Spring Equinox Tree Food & Medicine Ramble 1-5 p.m. March 19; a Spectacular Spring Tree Immersion 1-5 p.m. March 25, April 22, May 13 and June 3; an Edible & Medicinal Spring Plants workshop 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays April 13 through May 18; and Eat Wild Spring! Foraging For Smoothies, Salads, & Pesto 1-5 p.m. April 8.
Learn more about these events by visiting abundancehealingarts.com.
Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain
Comments