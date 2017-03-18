An herb garden in a jar? Home & garden events, March 25-April 4

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Renewal Pruning Class and Demonstration
Presented by Douglas Ruhren, Ironwood Gardens and JCRA Volunteer. Want to maximize the production of flowers and fruits from your shrubs? Renewal pruning is the way to do it. This simple technique works with the natural cycle of replacing old stems with new. This class will start with classroom explanations of the nature of shrubs, the reason for and the techniques of renewal pruning, the tools of the trade as well as demonstrations of this technique. This will be followed by actual demonstration of the technique on shrubs in the arboretum with some hands-on experience for class participants. 3/25 9-11:30 a.m. $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Advance registration is required. Please call Chris Glenn at 919-513-7005 to register. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Orb (Ball!) Workshop
In our newest workshop you can create this organic, visually pleasing orb for your garden or home. You will sculpt your own orb in this 3-hour workshop. 3/25 1-4 p.m. $100. Lasting Impressions, 4904 Hermitage Dr, Raleigh. 919-787-6228, lastingimpressionsleaves.com.
New Cultivars Showcase
We are excited to launch some of the newest cultivars of the year this spring! Whether you are just beginning to explore your garden or are a seasoned pro with only the rarest of species, you will want to join Julie as she tells you all about the up and coming plants and where they can fit into your garden! Though this class is free, be sure to register as space is limited!. 3/25 9:30-10:30 a.m. Free. Garden Supply Company, 1421 Old Apex Rd., Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
Windowsill Herbs in Glass Jars
In this Living Art Series workshop you will learn how to create your own indoor herb garden. This class will combine reuse, gardening, and living art. You will also learn about how to care for herbs and indoor plants. All materials are provided (including plants). 3/26 Noon-1:30 p.m. $25. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Central Carolina Chrysanthemum Society
The CCCS meets the 3rd Monday of each month, Feb.- Sept. We’ll look at exhibition choices (cultivar selections) for early blooms to meet NCSU State Fair schedule. We will also be exploring mum growing plans for 2017 and the NCS website resources. Visitors are welcome. 3/27. No Charge. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Rain Barrel Workshop
Build your own rain barrel! Participants in this workshop will take home a fully functional 55-gallon rain barrel with installation kit. These are the same rain barrels that retail for $99 and up! Workshops are limited to eight barrels, so reserve your spot now. Adults only. This program requires preregistration. Visit our website to register online. (wakegov.com/parks/lakecrabtree/Pages/programs.aspx) One registration per barrel. Cost is $45 per barrel and participation is limited to two people per barrel. 3/28 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:45-7:45 p.m. Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Pkwy., Morrisville. 919-460-3390.
Intro to Hydroponic Gardening
Growing plants without soil, called hydroponics, has many advantages: shorter harvest times, lower water use, no weeds to worry about and few pests. Instructor Ashley Mattison, owner of Fifth Season Gardening Co., will review the basics and show you how easy and enjoyable it can be to grow plants indoors all year long. 6:30-8 p.m. 3/28. An informal group independent of Duke Gardens, the forum meets once a month to enrich its members’ gardening knowledge and skill. Sponsored in partnership with N.C. Cooperative Extension of Durham County. Location: Doris Duke Center. $10 per meeting for non-members. Forum members free with $25 annual membership. For membership information, email durhamgardenforum@gmail.com. Walk-ins welcome with no pre-registration. Memberships may be purchased at any lecture. No registration required. 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu.
Pottery and Glass Festival
The 49th Annual Pottery and Glass Festival, which showcases artist demonstrations, offers live music and a local onsite-food truck is one of our most popular events every year. This year’s festival will run March 31-April 2nd and April 8-9 and will feature pottery demonstrations by both local and visiting artists, kiln openings and live raku firings. It will also feature glass blowing and bead pulling demonstrations by the second-generation owner of the gallery, Lisa Oakley and a number of additional studio glass artists. There will also be copper sculpting demos and wood turning demonstrations. In addition, we will have a raffle that benefits the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. 4/1 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Cedar Creek Gallery, 1150 Fleming Rd, Creedmoor. 919-528-1041, cedarcreekgallery.com.
Beginning Glass Bead Making
This 5.5-hour Workshop will introduce you to the exciting world of Lampworking. Students will use Effetre (soft glass) rods and learn how to make basic beads and designs. You will learn about safety, melting glass, using different tools to shape your beads, and simple techniques to decorate them. At the end of this class, you can expect to have made a handful of beads that you can use to make a one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art. A $20 materials fee is due at each workshop. This is a 6 hour class which includes a 30 minute lunch break. Instructor and artwork by Liz Mitchell. 4/1 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $65 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Beginning Embroidery Class
Learn all the basics of embroidery! From materials and tools to patterns and stitches, we’ll cover everything you need to know to get you stitching on your own. All materials are provided!. 4/2 12 p.m.-3 p.m. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
The Long View - Landscapes
Learn how to use landscapes in your own art while immersed in the landscape of Duke Gardens. 4/3 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Gardens members $16; general public $20. Register for all 4 classes in this series for $14/$18 per class. Parking pass included with advance registration. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Beginning Sewing Class
Join a textile artist and long-time sewing instructor for this class designed for brand new beginners and re-entry sewers. We will cover tools and sewing concepts, machine threading and troubleshooting, straight stitch, zig-zag, and applique stitches. Students will design and sew a class project using The Scrap Exchange’s awesome wealth of fabrics and trims. All tools and materials are provided, but feel free to bring your own sewing machine, fabric scissors, and/or fabrics. Registration is suggested. Space is limited. 4/1 12 p.m.-3 p.m. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Chainmaille Jewelry Workshop
The process of creating chainmaille involves using two pairs of pliers (one in each hand), wielding them like a crab, and opening and closing split rings to create intricate patterns. The process is simple and addictive, although people with arthritis or other hand sensitivities may have difficulty. During these workshops, we will utilize anodized aluminum jump rings, a material that is lightweight, easy to work with, durable, waterproof and cleans up with soap and water. It also comes in a rainbow of 25 colors — you will be able to select your own custom mix of colors to create your pieces. Take one workshop or take them all! April 1: Pendant/Keychain; May 9: Earring Extravaganza; May 31; European 4 in 1 Bracelet Workshop. 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. $22.50 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Dirt Day
Kids will have a blast playing in an over-sized sandbox or making wheatgrass containers for home windowsills. Adults will have the chance to learn about the newest techniques in gardening and composting, check out the newest in outdoor activity gear, enjoy a beekeeping demonstration and visit with a variety of vendors offering an array of products and insight. But that’s not all. Dirt Day participants can also hunt for shark teeth in pilings from the Aurora phosphate mine, paint with mud, meet owls and other rescued wildlife, and rub elbows with Master Gardeners and outdoor educators from the NC Museum of Natural Science. Offering unplugged music, dancing in the street and culinary delights from downtown’s wonderful assortment of restaurants and food vendors, Dirt Day offers the perfect opportunity to shake off the winter blues and get involved with an outdoor group that shares your interests. 4/1 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free!. Downtown Wake Forest, S. White St., Wake Forest. 919-556-1519.
Using Science to Grow Better Plants
Gardening Basics Class: Grow Better Plants. 3/27 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Growing for Seed
Learn how to imitate Mother Nature by allowing some plants to produce seed and saving it for next year’s crop. Instructor Sara Smith will discuss the do’s and don’ts of seed saving, including the differences between heirloom and hybrid plants. You will also practice cleaning seed from fruits in class. Location: Doris Duke Center. Qualifies for Home Horticulture Certificate elective course (2 hours). 4/4 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Fee: Gardens members $12; general public $15. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Inviting Native Plants with Dale Batchelor
Explore a woodland garden while learning to identify a number of plants that are native to the Piedmont. We’ll share resources for identifying and growing natives and for recognizing and controlling invasive exotic plants. Identifying and encouraging native plants in your garden or natural areas not only benefits wildlife, it also connects your garden to the surrounding natural community. 4/1 1 p.m.-3 p.m. $20. Swiftbrook Gardens, 5508 Swiftbrook Circle, Raleigh. gardenerbynature.com.
Nature Storytime
Enjoy the outdoors with a story read aloud in the Gardens. Nature-themed stories are followed by a related activity or garden walk. Suggested for children ages 3-5. Dates offered: Thursdays from March 2 to June 8. Location: Please meet in the Charlotte Brody Discovery Garden Story Circle. 3/30 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Fee: Free drop-in activity. Parking fees apply. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Parent/Child Clay Workshop
These workshops are a great way to get creative with your child. Each workshop will allow your child, with your assistance, to create their very own ceramic artwork. Take one, or take them all! Because the projects need to be fired, artwork will be available for pick up about two weeks after the workshop. March -Thrown from the Wheel; April -Spring Flowers; May - Aquatic Animals. 4/3 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; 4/4 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. $15-$20. Durham Arts Council Clay Studio, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4238, durhamarts.org.
Plantsmen’s Tour - Lindens, Hornbeams and More
Join us and learn about a few groups of trees that haven’t hit the big time yet but can make a big impact in the garden. 4/4 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. $5 nonmembers and free for members. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Raulston Blooms!
A Garden Festival for All Ages. Bring your family and friends and join the fun at this year’s Raulston Blooms! Shop for your garden at Arboretum’s Plant Sale with three invited vendors this year: Pine Knot Farms, Superior Plants, and Mr. Maple. All ages are invited to enter the 17th Annual Birdhouse Competition. Gardening talks will feature three incredible speakers, Bryce Lane, Brie Arthur, and Will Hooker. We’ll also have plants, bugs, bees, chickens, birdhouses, ice cream, invited artists and craftsmen. 4/1 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free for members; $5/individual and $10/family. All who enter a birdhouse in the competition get a free admission to Raulston Blooms! JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Ready-Garden-Grow: Intro to Vegetable Gardening
This 3-hour class teaches beginning gardeners the basics for starting a vegetable garden. Topics include: planning, preparation, planting and care of a vegetable garden; how to manage the most common garden problems; and harvesting the vegetables you grow.The class is taught by North Carolina Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.Registration requested. Enroll at wakegov.com. 4/1 1 p.m.-4 p.m. West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Dr., Cary. 919-463-8500.
Spring Plant Sale
Spring brings out the gardener in all of us! The Spring Plant Sale provides a special opportunity to acquire unique plants grown here at Duke Gardens, and quality grown plants from local nurseries that have proven their worth in North Carolina gardens.Duke Gardens members will have first access to purchase plants at the preview sale on Friday, March 31, from 4-6 p.m. You may join or renew on site at the preview sale or the public sale. 4/1 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Duke University — Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Thrown Together on the Table
Cedar Creek Gallery will be exhibiting a core group of potters in an upcoming show. Thrown Together: On The Table will run from March 31 — April 30, 2017 and will showcase functional porcelain, stoneware and earthenware pottery by Allison McGowan Hermans, Jennifer Mecca, Ron Philbeck, Amy Sanders and Julie Wiggins. Thrown Together Potters is a collective of ceramic artists in the greater Charlotte area who came together in 2006 to support and encourage one another as well as to exhibit their work as a group. 3/31-4/4 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Cedar Creek Gallery, 1150 Fleming Rd, Creedmoor. 919-528-1041, cedarcreekgallery.com.
Comments