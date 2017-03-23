Art in Bloom at NC Museum of Art, March 30-April 2

The North Carolina Museum of Art presents its third annual Art in Bloom exhibit March 30-April 2, featuring more than 50 floral interpretations of art from the museum’s permanent collection prepared by designers from across the country.
This year’s special guest is Françoise Weeks, a Belgian flower designer based in Portland, Oregon, known for her Botanical Haute Couture pieces.
You can take part in special tours, a scavenger hunt and workshops, or attend book signings, trunk shows, a plant sale, floral fashion shows and more.
Art in Bloom runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday. The four-day exhibit will be set up in the West Building. Tickets are $13 for members, $18 for nonmembers, and children 6 and under get in free.
Get more details at ncartmuseum.org.
