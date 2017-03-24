Just move in? Make your new house feel like home

Phew, the movers have finally left, but now you find yourself surrounded by boxes of belongings in your new house.
Just the thought of unpacking and organizing everything after moving is exhausting, but there are ways to tackle the task – and settle into your new home – with ease. Try our tips below.
Deep clean your house
When moving into a previously owned home, it’s nice to start with a clean slate. And by clean, we mean CLEAN. Give it a good scrub.
If necessary, hire a reputable service for a deep cleaning of your new property.
Dispose of the leftovers
Sometimes the previous homeowners leave behind items they think you might need or they just didn’t bother to pack. Whether it’s refrigerator magnets, drawer liners or an old welcome mat, don’t be afraid to toss or donate everything and buy your own stuff.
Tunes, blooms and perfumes
The quickest way to make a new house feel like home is to fill it with familiar scents and sounds. Crank the stereo with your favorite music to help get your groove on while you unpack. Bring something fresh into the house – pick up a bouquet of flowers while you’re at the grocery store stocking up on supplies. Light a scented candle or throw a batch of pre-made cookie dough into the oven to fill the air with the smells of home.
Pick one project
Unless you plan to stay at a hotel for a bit, now’s likely not the time for a whole-house remodel. Prioritize your wishes when it comes to planning a remodel or making updates around the house. Start at the top of the list.
Remember, you can hire contractors and service companies for any job you don’t want to do or have time to address. From installing new fixtures to painting the walls, you decide if it’s DIY or not.
Display the odds and ends
Unpack your favorite books and family photos early, and make sure to find them a spot in the new house sooner than later. Even if you plan to move them as you settle in, having personal items on display offers a level of comfort in new surroundings.
Meet and greet
Getting to know your neighbors can take time, but you can expedite the process by inviting them over for a how-do-you-do reception. Keep it simple (hot dogs, popcorn, lemonade); keep it outdoors, if possible (easy cleanup); and keep it to a limited timeframe (open house style). It’s a nice way to introduce yourself, and hopefully find a neighborhood kid who mows lawns for $20.
