Durham Roots Farmers’ Market opens, plus a big azalea sale, herb sale and more

Roots Farmers’ Market
The Durham Roots Farmers’ Market will open Saturday, April 1, at Northgate Mall.
The market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through November, located in the parking lot adjacent to Northgate’s Stadium 10 Theaters at 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham.
The Durham Roots Farmers’ Market is an ultra-local, producer-only market with one hundred percent of the products grown in Durham County. The market offers fresh seasonal produce, eggs, meats, vegetable starts, ornamental plants and more from Dandies Farm, Jubilee Family Farm, Blue Whistler Farm, Architectural Trees, Bull City Farm, Prodigal Farm, Sankofa Farm, and Chickpea Farm with new farmers.
For more information, visit durhamroots.org.
Design with native plants
Lisa Wagner, plant ecologist and former director of education for the South Carolina Botanical Garden, will give a talk on Sunday, April 2, on “Designing with Native Plants: A Naturalistic Approach.”
Wagner will discuss creating sustainable and enjoyable gardens with native plants and also how an ecologically balanced, natural garden can provide sustenance for the people and creatures who inhabit the site.
The talk, which lasts 2:30-4 p.m., is free and takes place at that N.C. Botanical Garden in Chapel Hill. Get more info at go.unc.edu/Sd7c4.
Azalea sale
Gardeners of Wake County hold their annual azalea sale April 5-15 at Campbell Road Nursery, 2500 Campbell Road, Raleigh.
The sale will feature more than 100 varieties of azaleas and proceeds fund scholarships at N.C. State. Get more info at nando.com/campbellroadnursery.
Herb and plant sale
The Granville Gardeners host an herb sale on Saturday, April 22nd, at the Granville County Expo Center, 4185 US Hwy. 15 South, Oxford.
The sale will feature unusual and well-known herbs, all USDA organic, for $4. Scented geraniums and other plants cost $6-$13. And heirloom tomatoes and peppers will cost $2 each.
The sale lasts 9 a.m.-noon and is the group’s major fundraiser, funding speaking programs and horticulture scholarships for students attending N.C. State.
Get details or preorder thegranvillegardeners.org.
NC State students compete
A team of students from N.C. State placed seventh out of 60 schools competing at the 41st Annual National Collegiate Landscape Competition (NCLC) in Provo, Utah, last week – the nation’s largest landscape skills competition and recruiting event. The competing students represented a variety of majors in landscape-focused areas of study, and showcased their talents and knowledge of the art, science and business of landscaping.
Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain
