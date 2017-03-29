A weekend in bloom

Two big spring events are happening this weekend in Raleigh, and it’s not too late to dash out and enjoy.
Raulston Blooms!
The annual Raulston Blooms! festival of the J.C. Raulston Arboretum at N.C. State takes place Saturday, April 1. It features a spring plant sale, the 17th annual birdhouse competition and presentations by leading horticulturalists.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday
Where: JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh
Cost: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers or $10 per nonmember family
Info: jcra.ncsu.edu
Art in Bloom
The North Carolina Museum of Art’s third annual Art in Bloom exhibit runs through Sunday, April 2, featuring more than 50 floral interpretations of art from the museum’s permanent collection prepared by designers from across the country.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The four-day exhibit will be set up in the West Building.
Where: N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh
Cost: $13 for members, $18 for nonmembers; children 6 & under get in free
Info: ncartmuseum.org
