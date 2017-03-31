Birding in Boone, plus Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market opening date

Multiflora Spring Open House
Multiflora Greenhouses of Hillsborough holds its third annual Spring Open House Event on Saturday, April 1.
NC Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardeners will be on hand to offer their expertise to visitors, who can take greenhouse tours and attend a special potting education session. The event will also feature games, music, door prizes, refreshments and raffles.
Proceeds from raffles will support two Orange County nonprofits: Fairview Community Garden and Maple View Agricultural Education Center.
Multiflora is a leading manufacturer, grower and propagator of horticulture and floriculture plants.
Get more information at multifloragreenhouses.com.
Eco-Style Pop-Up
Eco-Style Pop-Up, a shop promoting an eco-savvy lifestyle, opens 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Liberation Threads in downtown Durham. The Pop-Up shop remains at that location through Saturday, April 8, during Liberation’s regular business hours of 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shop will offer sustainable products and services available in the Bull City — everything from fashion and flowers to info about adopting and sustaining greener practices.
The entrepreneurs involved are Rebecca Kuhns, founder of Liberation Threads; local designer Reid Miller; Allyssa Cherry, founder of Fillaree; Daria Drake, founder of Durham Originals; Crystal Dreisbach, leader of Don’t Waste Durham; River Takada-Capel, founder of Rivtak; and Lee Moore Crawford, founder of Hana Lee.
Liberation Threads is located at 405-E Chapel Hill St., Durham. Get more info at nando.com/ecostylepopup.
Birding in Boone
Make your plans now to attend the Fifth Annual Boone Birding Festival on Saturday, April 8.
This free, family-friendly event celebrates unique birding opportunities in North Carolina’s High Country. There are hourly bird walks with knowledgeable birding experts and naturalists, with the chance to see large birds of prey such as peregrine falcon, red-shouldered hawk and saw-whet owl (rehabilitated by the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at Lees McRae College). There’s also a golden-winged warbler exhibit and much more.
Representatives from the High Country Audubon Society will also be on site to lead tours and answer questions. In addition to these activities, there will be craft vendors and face painting.
The festival takes place at Valle Crucis Park along the Watauga River, which is a popular birding site. Nearby Grandfather Mountain is home to one of the most diverse bird breeding grounds in the country, and the region as a whole hosts 160 species, with more than 200 additional species in the area during spring migration.
Get more details at facebook.com/Boonebirdingfestival.
Downtown Raleigh Farmer’s Market
The Downtown Raleigh Farmer’s Market opens in City Plaza on Wednesday, April 19.
The market, located in the 400 block of Fayetteville Street, will be open each Wednesday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through Oct. 11.
This season the market will feature more than 30 rotating vendors including North Carolina farmers, nurserymen, bakers, cheese makers, specialty foods producers and crafters, along with local restaurants offering grab-and-go lunches.
Details at godowntownraleigh.com/farmers-market.
