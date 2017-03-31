Crocheting granny squares, cooking with flowers and more Home & Garden April events

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Pottery and Glass Festival
The 49th Annual Pottery and Glass Festival, which showcases artist demonstrations, offers live music and a local onsite-food truck. Runs the first two weekends of April: March 31-April 2nd and April 8-9.The festival will feature pottery demonstrations by both local and visiting artists, kiln openings and live raku firings; also glass blowing and bead pulling demonstrations by the second-generation owner of the gallery, Lisa Oakley and a number of additional studio glass artists. There will also be copper sculpting demos and wood turning demonstrations. In addition to artist demonstrations, we will have live music and a raffle that benefits the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC. 4/8 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Cedar Creek Gallery, 1150 Fleming Rd, Creedmoor. 919-528-1041, cedarcreekgallery.com.
Crochet Granny Squares Workshop
Are you ready to crochet your first granny square? This is an intermediate level crochet class where you move on from the basics and learn to interpret crochet charts. Learn tips on how to keep track of rows, what symbols mean, and how to read and follow a basic crochet chart while you make your first granny square. Students should be familiar with the following techniques before this class: slip knot, chain, slip stitch, single crochet stitch, double crochet stitch. You can learn these skills in our Crochet in the Round Class: tsecrochetintheround.eventbrite.com. 4/8 12 p.m.-2 p.m. $20. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Weave it or Knot: Adorable Wee Spring Basket
Learn all about fiber, knots and loom weaving techniques in this introductory workshop, as we set up and weave a short strip on a portable backstrap loom. With a few tugs and knots, we will transform the strip into a small basket shape. All yarn, tools and materials provided. No weaving experience necessary. Your basket will be ready to fill for Easter or Mother’s Day! A $5 loom materials fee is due the first class/workshop if you want to keep the loom setup. 4/8 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $36 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Geraniums, Baskets & more sale
A fundraiser of the Pilot Club of Raleigh, a civic club with a focus on brain health and safety. Geraniums in many sizes and colors, flowering hanging baskets, ferns, annuals, and perennials. More information contact: PilotPlantSale@gmail.com or 919-441-1862. 4/8-4/9 8 a.m.-6 p.m. $2-$30. NC State Fairgrounds, L.R. Harrill Youth Center, 974 Youth Center Dr., Raleigh. 919-441-1862.
Abstract Silk Painting
In this workshop, we explore the idea that incorporating ink-wash and silk painting into abstract painting. Using both traditional and contemporary materials such as natural silk, paper, ink, acrylic paint and mediums, we will experiment with the ancient techniques and learn new ways to incorporate them into contemporary practice. This workshop is designed to emphasize the influence of traditional Asian art on abstract painting. Artist will introduce historical and cultural aspects of the materials as well as his unique way to handle ink, acrylic paint and mixed media on silk. Students from all art backgrounds and experience are welcome. Check the DAC website for the supply list. 4/9 12 p.m.-3 p.m. $40 plus $25 supply fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Cooking from the Garden: Cooking with Flowers
Join us for one class, or the entire series with instructor Katie Coleman, chef and owner of Durham Spirits Company. Roselle, lavender, borage and more are edible flowers that add tasty, refreshing notes to your cooking. We will make a tea, a spice rub to take home, and a flower-filled salad, Rose-Scented Geranium Filo Cups and Blackberry Borage Fool to taste in class. Doris Duke Center. Fee per session: Gardens members $28; general public $35. Fee to register for all three: $22/$30. 4/10 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Paint Technique Workshop provided by Sherwin Williams
A 2 hour class where you will learn how to sand, prep and paint cabinet doors. Our friends at Sherwin Williams will be providing this class and providing the supplies. Register in advance. Free. 4/12 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Habitat For Humanity ReStore, 5501 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 919-403-8668, restoredurhamorange.org.
North American Rock Garden Society (Piedmont Chapter) Lecture
NARGS national president, Matt Matthus will be the speaker. Reception at 9:30 am. Meet the speaker and socialize with like-minded gardeners. 4/15 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Free for members and Friends of the JC Raulston Arboretum, otherwise $5. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Plant and Garden Photography
Join Bryce Lane for 5 evening sessions as he teaches all about the principles of photography as they apply to taking images of plants, gardens, garden wildlife, landscapes, and more. Come learn how to operate your camera by mastering the concepts of exposure, focus, and shutter speed. We will also focus on framing and composition so you can capture all the beauty that plants and gardens have to offer. 4/17 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $150 for members, $190 for nonmembers. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Durham Garden Forum: Plant Propagation
An informal group independent of Sarah P. Duke Gardens, the forum meets once a month to enrich its members’ gardening knowledge and skill. Walk-ins welcome with no preregistration. This month Brie Arthur will to encourage us to “think outside the box” and learn how pairing edibles in a traditional ornamental landscape increases biodiversity and adds purpose to everyday spaces. Brie is the author of “The Foodscape Revolution.” Lecture fee: $10 per meeting for non-members. Forum members free with $25 annual membership. No registration required. 4/18 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Create a Pollinator Garden
Course meets for 2 sessions. Build a pollinator haven in your garden! Instructor Lauri Lawson of Niche Gardens will help you discover the pollinators native to our region and then create a plant list that includes everything needed by them, from food to shelter. Learn to filter your list to match your existing conditions, whether your garden is sunny, shady, dry or wet. Doris Duke Center. Fee per section: Gardens members $48; general public $60. Fee to register for multiple sessions: Gardens members $43; general public $54. 4/19 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Photography Stroll: An Insider’s Guide to the Gardens
Stroll Duke Gardens with two experienced photographers and learn more about “how to look” for those unique views and unknown spots. The Gardens photographers have spent a great deal of time in the Gardens taking photographs, many of which you have seen in this publication. Join them to hear how they find fresh perspectives on each visit and how looking through a lens has enriched their understanding of nature. Meet at the Doris Duke Center. 4/20 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Fee: Gardens members $14; general public $18. Register for all sessions at $12/16 per session. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
HerbFest 2017
The 18th annual Wake Forest HerbFest is April 21-23 and 28-30 in downtown Wake Forest. This year’s Herb of the Year is Cilantro and the promoters promise to have the biggest supply they have ever had. Each day will also feature a recipe with cilantro. On April 22, the Weekend Gardner Radio Program from WPTF will broadcast live, with hosts Mike Raley and Ann Clapp, as well as Rufus Edmisten, fielding gardening questions and sharing tips and stories from 8-11 am. HerbFest is family friendly and free event, held outdoors rain or shine. It is the annual fundraiser for the Graham Johnson Cultural Arts Endowment, which brings arts education and public art projects to local schools and the community (gjcae.org). Info: Bob Johnson atbobjohnson@medfaxxinc.com or 919-570-0350. Follow herbfest.net and HerbFest on facebook and twitter for details. 4/21-4/22 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 4/23 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Festival Park, 525 S. White St., Wake Forest.
Arbor Day
Wake Forest celebrates Arbor Day on Saturday, April 22 with an Arbor Day Expo and Tree Seedling Giveaway. The Arbor Day Expo and Tree Seedling Giveaway starts at 11 a.m., while a ceremony is scheduled for noon. The Urban Forestry Board (UFB), town staff, and volunteers will distribute 1,250 tree seedlings, including buttonbush, American hornbeam, overcup oak, dogwood, and Shantung maple to area residents free of charge while they last. Local organizations will offer special activities, treats, and information related to trees, gardening, and related topics. Expo attendees can learn about and sign up for the Wake Forest Tree Stewards Volunteer Program. Children can participate in art activities, including building their own bird house, and take part in a special raffle just for kids. Town officials will accept Wake Forest’s 38th consecutive Tree City USA award and 3rd consecutive Tree Line USA award. Info: Jennifer Rall. 4/22 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free!. E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Rd., Wake Forest. wakeforestnc.gov.
Earth Day Plant Swap for Pollinators
Come to Simple Gifts Garden on Earth Day, April 22 and learn about pollinators like butterflies and bees. Tour the garden and learn how pollinators are vital for 1/3 of all our fruits and vegetables at the grocery store. Swap plants or take home a free pollinator-friendly plant and start a butterfly garden of your own!. 4/22 Noon-3 p.m. Free. Simple Gifts Community Garden, 1075 S. Hughes St., Apex. 919-244-7601.
Open Garden & Art Show
Our 11th Annual Lasting Impressions Open Garden and Art Show. Local artists with pottery, jewelry, metal garden art, woodworking, botanical art, hypertufa troughs and concrete leaf art and plants. Stroll the springtime garden, meet interesting artists and learn gardening tips for our area. 4/22 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Lasting Impressions, 4904 Hermitage Dr, Raleigh. 919-787-6228, lastingimpressionsleaves.com.
Succulent Planters from Kitchen Containers
In this Living Art Series workshop you will learn how to turn regular household items into unique succulent planters. This class will combine reuse, gardening, and living art. You will also learn about how to care for succulents. All materials are provided (including plants). 4/23 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. $25. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
