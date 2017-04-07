Home & garden workshops, lectures, DIY classes and more, April 13-23

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Welcome to the Wild Kingdom
Meet and Greet some of our native wildlife ambassadors. This is a special event as part of the NC Science Festival that will allow you to get up close and personal with owls, hawks, snakes, turtles, an opossum and more! Gather a checklist and see how many wild species you can find throughout the park and learn all about their native habitats and ways you can help them! You will also have the opportunity to make a pledge for Earth Day that will help animals and our environment!. 4/13 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Free. Piedmont Wildlife Center, 364 Leigh Farm Rd., Durham. 919-489-0900, piedmontwildlifecenter.org.
Plants of Distinction: The Terraces Preview
When people think of Duke Gardens, it is often the Terraces that come to mind. In this walk through the Gardens, Mike Owens, Historic Gardens curator, will discuss planning and maintaining the season-long explosion of color on the Terraces. Hear about Mike’s plans and methods so you can adapt them to your home garden. Fee: Gardens members $7; general public $10. Sign up for all at $5/$8; per session. 4/13 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Fee per session: Gardens members $7; general public $10. Sign up for all at $5/$8; per session. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Durham Garden Forum: Plant Propagation
An informal group independent of Sarah P. Duke Gardens, the forum meets once a month to enrich its members’ gardening knowledge and skill. Walk-ins welcome with no preregistration. This month Brie Arthur will to encourage us to “think outside the box” and learn how pairing edibles in a traditional ornamental landscape increases biodiversity and adds purpose to everyday spaces. Brie is the author of “The Foodscape Revolution.” Lecture fee: $10 per meeting for non-members. Forum members free with $25 annual membership. No registration required. 4/18 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Thrown Together on the Table
Cedar Creek Gallery will be exhibiting a core group of potters in an upcoming show. Thrown Together: On The Table will run from March 31 — April 30, 2017 and will showcase functional porcelain, stoneware and earthenware pottery by Allison McGowan Hermans, Jennifer Mecca, Ron Philbeck, Amy Sanders and Julie Wiggins. Thrown Together Potters is a collective of ceramic artists in the greater Charlotte area who came together in 2006 to support and encourage one another as well as to exhibit their work as a group. Through 4/23 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Cedar Creek Gallery, 1150 Fleming Rd, Creedmoor. 919-528-1041, cedarcreekgallery.com.
Create a Pollinator Garden
Course meets for 2 sessions. Build a pollinator haven in your garden! Instructor Lauri Lawson of Niche Gardens will help you discover the pollinators native to our region and then create a plant list that includes everything needed by them, from food to shelter. Learn to filter your list to match your existing conditions, whether your garden is sunny, shady, dry or wet. Doris Duke Center. Fee per section: Gardens members $48; general public $60. Fee to register for multiple sessions: Gardens members $43; general public $54. 4/19 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Photography Stroll: An Insider’s Guide to the Gardens
Stroll Duke Gardens with two experienced photographers and learn more about “how to look” for those unique views and unknown spots. The Gardens photographers have spent a great deal of time in the Gardens taking photographs, many of which you have seen in this publication. Join them to hear how they find fresh perspectives on each visit and how looking through a lens has enriched their understanding of nature. Meet at the Doris Duke Center. 4/20 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Fee: Gardens members $14; general public $18. Register for all sessions at $12/16 per session. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
HerbFest 2017
The 18th annual Wake Forest HerbFest is April 21-23 and 28-30 in downtown Wake Forest. This year’s Herb of the Year is Cilantro and the promoters promise to have the biggest supply they have ever had. Each day will also feature a recipe with cilantro. On April 22, the Weekend Gardner Radio Program from WPTF will broadcast live, with hosts Mike Raley and Ann Clapp, as well as Rufus Edmisten, fielding gardening questions and sharing tips and stories from 8-11 am. HerbFest is family friendly and free event, held outdoors rain or shine. It is the annual fundraiser for the Graham Johnson Cultural Arts Endowment, which brings arts education and public art projects to local schools and the community (gjcae.org). Info: Bob Johnson atbobjohnson@medfaxxinc.com or 919-570-0350. Follow herbfest.net and HerbFest on facebook and twitter for details. 4/21-4/22 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 4/23 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Festival Park, 525 S. White St., Wake Forest.
Recreational Tree Climbing
Climb with your friends and family into the canopy of one of our majestic oak trees. Patrick Brandt, Piedmont Tree Climbing, will provide all the needed gear and instruction. Climbers must be six years old or older. Eight, 1 hour climbing slots are availble to choose from. Climbing slots (50 minute sessions) are limited to six climbers per hour. Grab a few friends and sign up together for a great group experience! Before you know it you’ll be 40’ to 50’ high in the canopy having experiencing a view that few humans ever enjoy. No experience required. 4/22 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers - advanced registration is required. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Selma Saturdays Arts & Crafts Market at the Gazebo
Gather with friends and enjoy Live Entertainment and Browse Local Artists with Hand-Crafted items. Gazebo is located at the 100 Block of E. Anderson Street in Uptown Selma in the back parking lot of Town Hall. 4/22 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Selma Gazebo, 100 E. Anderson St., Selma. 919-965-9841.
Arbor Day
Wake Forest celebrates Arbor Day on Saturday, April 22 with an Arbor Day Expo and Tree Seedling Giveaway. The Arbor Day Expo and Tree Seedling Giveaway starts at 11 a.m., while a ceremony is scheduled for noon. The Urban Forestry Board (UFB), town staff, and volunteers will distribute 1,250 tree seedlings, including buttonbush, American hornbeam, overcup oak, dogwood, and Shantung maple to area residents free of charge while they last. Local organizations will offer special activities, treats, and information related to trees, gardening, and related topics. Expo attendees can learn about and sign up for the Wake Forest Tree Stewards Volunteer Program. Children can participate in art activities, including building their own bird house, and take part in a special raffle just for kids. Town officials will accept Wake Forest’s 38th consecutive Tree City USA award and 3rd consecutive Tree Line USA award. Info: Jennifer Rall. 4/22 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free!. E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Rd., Wake Forest. wakeforestnc.gov.
Spring Cleaning, Decluttering & Organizing
Are you overwhelmed with clutter? Do you keep saying you will get organized someday, but someday never happens? With the season of renewal here, learn easy to implement tips to get you started. Join award-winning professional life organizer, author and life coach Julie Coraccio as she shares with you how to make the most of your spring cleaning and organizing. Julie was the first professional organizer in North Carolina to specialize in eco (green) organizing. 4/22 1 p.m.-3 p.m. $20. Body Wisdom Chiropractic & Wellness Center, 205 W. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh. 919-782-3063.
Earth Day Plant Swap for Pollinators
Come to Simple Gifts Garden on Earth Day, April 22 and learn about pollinators like butterflies and bees. Tour the garden and learn how pollinators are vital for 1/3 of all our fruits and vegetables at the grocery store. Swap plants or take home a free pollinator-friendly plant and start a butterfly garden of your own!. 4/22 Noon-3 p.m. Free. Simple Gifts Community Garden, 1075 S. Hughes St., Apex. 919-244-7601.
Open Garden & Art Show
Our 11th Annual Lasting Impressions Open Garden and Art Show. Local artists with pottery, jewelry, metal garden art, woodworking, botanical art, hypertufa troughs and concrete leaf art and plants. Stroll the springtime garden, meet interesting artists and learn gardening tips for our area. 4/22 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Lasting Impressions, 4904 Hermitage Dr, Raleigh. 919-787-6228, lastingimpressionsleaves.com.
Succulent Planters from Kitchen Containers
In this Living Art Series workshop you will learn how to turn regular household items into unique succulent planters. This class will combine reuse, gardening, and living art. You will also learn about how to care for succulents. All materials are provided (including plants). 4/23 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. $25. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Encaustic Painting and Collage Workshop
Learn the fundamentals of Encaustic painting and collaging with hot wax in this 2day Weekend Workshop! Encaustic is an intoxicating beeswax-based medium that smells like honey and falls somewhere between painting and sculpture. This affordable weekend workshop includes 2 ready-to-hang canvases and unlimited encaustic medium. You can choose to attend both days or one day. Demonstrations will be held at the beginning of each workshop day. You’ll learn painting, collage, translucent layering, surface texturing, sgraffito carving and more. You’ll explore layer-building techniques using different fusing tools to create unique surfaces. At the end of the workshop, you’ll have 2 completed pieces of art. We’ll discuss proper care and cleaning of encaustic art for archival purposes. You will learn safety procedures, ventilation and proper care for art pieces and tools. And you’ll get the opportunity to interact with other students and their ideas, as we all learn from one another. A $40 Provided Materials fee is due at the beginning of the workshop (check or cash). The suggested materials for this workshop are available at a 20% discount througha local Durham art supply store. More information will be sent to you as the workshop date approaches. Please check the DAC website for the suggested materials list. Instructor and artwork by Libby Lynn. 4/22-4/23 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $75-$130. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
