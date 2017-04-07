Home & Garden

April 7, 2017

Something to tweet about ... Raulston Arboretum’s prizewinning birdhouses

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

We have the winners of JC Raulston Arboretum’s 17th annual birdhouse competition, which took place during Raulston Blooms! on Saturday, April 1.

There were 74 entries this year, in a range of categories for adults and children. Adults could submit in the Serious category, which are working birdhouses judged on craftsmanship, functionality for humans and birds, and aesthetics; and in the Flights of Fancy category, which are decorator houses judged on aesthetics, imaginative theme and craftsmanship. Kids participated in categories for ages 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.

There is also a category for entries from Pathways for People, a Morrisville-based center that provides services to people with disabilities. Visitors to Raulston Blooms! also voted on their favorites.

The purpose of the popular competition is to raise awareness about bird habitats.

You can learn more about J.C. Raulston Arboretum jcra.ncsu.edu.

J.C. Raulston Arboretum birdhouse competition winners

Adult – Serious

1st – Smitty Harvell – Crepe Myrtle

2nd – Richard Kane – untitled

3rd – Arthur Scott – Chateau Scott

Visitors Choice – Bill Baxley – Hummingbird House

Adult – Flights of Fancy

1st – Pat Kowite – Carolina Keys

2nd – Patrick Fullwood – Wren Den Den

3rd – Wendy and James Ritter – Sunflower

Visitors Choice – Bernie Gillaspie – Gillaspie Tower

Pathways for People

1st – Group – Flowers in the Sky

2nd – Group – Magnolia

3rd – Graham Dean – Purple Martin

Visitors Choice – unknown – Peaceful Place

Children 10-12

1st – Niki Bjornstad – Steam Punk

2nd – Lynn Road Elementary School’s Bird Club Members – Let’s Go Green

3rd – Catherine Lorelle – Wake Med Birdhouse

Visitors Choice – Niki Bjornstad – Steam Punk

Children 7-9

1st – Bodie Snyder – The Hootel

2nd – Lindsay Thompson – It’s for the Birds

3rd – Quinn Kroner – Cheep’s House

Visitors Choice – Bodie Snyder – The Hootel

Children 4-6

1st – David Morgan – Sticks + Mud

2nd – Lillian Chadwick – Chicken Birdhouse

3rd – Monica Lorelle – The Jungle Vet

Visitors Choice – Nova Perekrest – Rock + Roll Birdhouse

