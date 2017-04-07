Something to tweet about ... Raulston Arboretum’s prizewinning birdhouses

We have the winners of JC Raulston Arboretum’s 17th annual birdhouse competition, which took place during Raulston Blooms! on Saturday, April 1.
There were 74 entries this year, in a range of categories for adults and children. Adults could submit in the Serious category, which are working birdhouses judged on craftsmanship, functionality for humans and birds, and aesthetics; and in the Flights of Fancy category, which are decorator houses judged on aesthetics, imaginative theme and craftsmanship. Kids participated in categories for ages 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.
There is also a category for entries from Pathways for People, a Morrisville-based center that provides services to people with disabilities. Visitors to Raulston Blooms! also voted on their favorites.
The purpose of the popular competition is to raise awareness about bird habitats.
You can learn more about J.C. Raulston Arboretum jcra.ncsu.edu.
J.C. Raulston Arboretum birdhouse competition winners
Adult – Serious
1st – Smitty Harvell – Crepe Myrtle
2nd – Richard Kane – untitled
3rd – Arthur Scott – Chateau Scott
Visitors Choice – Bill Baxley – Hummingbird House
Adult – Flights of Fancy
1st – Pat Kowite – Carolina Keys
2nd – Patrick Fullwood – Wren Den Den
3rd – Wendy and James Ritter – Sunflower
Visitors Choice – Bernie Gillaspie – Gillaspie Tower
Pathways for People
1st – Group – Flowers in the Sky
2nd – Group – Magnolia
3rd – Graham Dean – Purple Martin
Visitors Choice – unknown – Peaceful Place
Children 10-12
1st – Niki Bjornstad – Steam Punk
2nd – Lynn Road Elementary School’s Bird Club Members – Let’s Go Green
3rd – Catherine Lorelle – Wake Med Birdhouse
Visitors Choice – Niki Bjornstad – Steam Punk
Children 7-9
1st – Bodie Snyder – The Hootel
2nd – Lindsay Thompson – It’s for the Birds
3rd – Quinn Kroner – Cheep’s House
Visitors Choice – Bodie Snyder – The Hootel
Children 4-6
1st – David Morgan – Sticks + Mud
2nd – Lillian Chadwick – Chicken Birdhouse
3rd – Monica Lorelle – The Jungle Vet
Visitors Choice – Nova Perekrest – Rock + Roll Birdhouse
