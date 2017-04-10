Win ‘Simply Clean’ and learn how to keep your house organized and tidy

In “Simply Clean: The Proven Method for Keeping Your Home Organized, Clean and Beautiful In Just 10 Minutes a Day” (Touchstone, $19.99), Becky Rapinchuk, the founder of the Clean Mama blog, presents a 7-day kickstart to a 28-day program designed to get you in the “keep clean” groove.
The book is a step-by-step manual on how and when to clean that teaches habits to help everyone become “clean people” no matter how messy they may naturally be. It’ll also show you how to put together a cleaning caddy that you’ll actually use and how to mix your own all-natural ingredients.
If you’d like to win “Simply Clean,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Wednesday (April 12) and include your mailing address. Please put “Clean” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
Comments