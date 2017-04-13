Farmers markets open, ‘Bearth Day’ is coming, Downtown Raleigh Livability Tour

Midtown Farmers Market
The Midtown Farmers Market at North Hills opens Saturday, April 15. You can find local produce, hand crafted items, live music, activities, food trucks and more. The market is located on the circle near Starbucks and Ben & Jerry’s and is open 8 a.m.-noon each Saturday through Nov. 4.
Learn more at midtownfarmers.com.
‘SEED’ documentary
Independent Lens presents the documentary “SEED: The Untold Story” at 10 p.m. Monday, April 17, on PBS (locally on UNC-TV).
The filmmakers traveled the globe and the country – from Maine to New Mexico, from Hawaii to the midwest – to tell the story of passionate seed keepers as they wage a David and Goliath battle against chemical seed companies, defending a 12,000 year food legacy.
The film is produced and directed by Taggart Siegel and Jon Betz (“The Real Dirt on Farmer John,” “Queen of the Sun: What are the Bees Telling Us?”).
“‘SEED’ began with an article in National Geographic that reported that up to 96 percent of the vegetable seeds available in 1903 have disappeared. The speed and scope of this loss is staggering, and its implications for our future are stark,” said filmmakers Siegel and Betz, in a PBS press release. “In an era of climate uncertainty, this dearth of diversity is a recipe for catastrophic crop failure and human suffering – not unlike The Great Famine of Ireland that saw the starvation of nearly a million people when their sole crop variety, a potato, was wiped out by blight.”
Downtown Farmers Market
The Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market celebrates Earth Day during its grand opening Wednesday, April 19, at City Plaza.
The celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., will feature hands-on activities from the Environmental Protection Agency demonstrating air quality and sustainability research, as well as demonstrations from Compost Now on the importance of composting over dumping. There will also be live music by Emily Musolino and Matt Phillips.
The market will be open each Wednesday through Oct. 11, featuring dozens of rotating vendors that include North Carolina farmers, ranchers, fishermen, nurserymen, bakers, cheese makers, specialty food producers, and craftsmen.
Learn more about the market at godowntownraleigh.com/farmers-market.
Celebrate ‘Bearth Day’
Community-supported Raleigh City Farm celebrates its fifth anniversary on Earth Day (Saturday, April 22) by holding its annual Bearthday celebration.
From 10 a.m. to noon, there’s a free family-friendly bazaar that offers farm tours, entertainment for the kids, nature-inspired crafts, local vendors and more.
A ticketed evening fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. will feature the local band Milagro Saints with special guests Caroline Mamoulides and Steve Howell of the band Pinto, as well as additional food and beverages provided by sponsors. Tickets for the evening event are $25 and proceeds support the nonprofit urban farm. Get details and purchase tickets at raleighcityfarm.org.
Downtown Raleigh Livability Tour
WakeUp Wake County will hold its WakeUP and Explore: 2017 City Livability Tour on Saturday, April 29.
This curated, self-guided exploration of downtown Raleigh is a great way to explore the city’s vibrant, changing downtown. Tour participants will be invited into businesses, residences and historic properties to learn how urban design and sustainable development come together to create community and quality of life. The tour benefits WakeUP, the nonprofit dedicated to building a sustainable Wake County through advancing public transit, effective land use, clean drinking water and strong public schools.
Stops include 6 Bridge Club, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, HQ Raleigh, The Dillon, The Edison, The Pope House, Raleigh Provisions, Sir Walter Raleigh Ballroom, Union Station and Whiskey Kitchen.
The tour takes place 1-5 p.m. April 29, with map pick-up starting at 12:30. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. Register online at wakeupwakecounty.org.
Design firm wins honor
SfL+a Architects has been awarded the Southeast Design Firm of the Year by Engineering News-Record Southeast.
The Raleigh-based firm was recognized for their “innovative and transformative approach to designing & delivering K-12 schools. Their public-private-partnership model, paired with energy efficient design, is making a positive impact on helping school districts improve their facilities in a more cost effective way.”
You can learn more about SfL+a at sfla.biz.
Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain
