Meet the ‘Genius of Birds’ author at Quail Ridge Books

Birds get the respect they’re due in Jennifer Ackerman’s award-winning book, “The Genius of Birds.”
Ackerman, who has written about science, nature and biology for almost three decades, will visit Quail Ridge Books on April 25.
In her book, Ackerman talks to avian experts around the world so that we might better understand birds’ most genius attributes. For instance, birds have the capacity to solve complex problems, craft their own tools and learn songs in the same way humans learn language. They also possess incredible social skills, demonstrating qualities of playfulness, deceit and manipulation.
Ackerman’s visit to Quail Ridge Books is a great opportunity for bird-lovers to hear from the author firsthand. The event begins at 7 p.m. Quail Ridge is at 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road, Raleigh. Details at quailridgebooks.com.
