Home & Garden events: Herbfest in Cary, pottery show in Seagrove, more

Herbfest in Cary
Cary’s eighth annual Herbfest takes place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on the grounds of the Page-Walker Arts & History Center.
Garden enthusiasts will find booths selling herbs, native plants, perennials and gardening items. Tour the Anne B. Kratzer Educational Herb Garden, which includes the historic 1850s Page smokehouse, and learn about the Page-Walker Pollinator Garden, which is a National Wildlife Federation Certified Wildlife Habitat featuring native plants.
There’s also a live butterfly release, a silent auction featuring unique garden-related items, activities for kids, and a Young Friends bake sale. And of course, food trucks on site. It’s all free to attend.
Page-Walker Arts & History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. Info: friendsofpagewalker.org.
Great Pots
The “Great Pots: From the Traditions of North & South Carolina” exhibit brings together experts to examine the aesthetics, folklore and archaeology of the pottery traditions of the neighboring states. The traditions are linked by history, culture and material, but significant stylistic differences do exist.
A book by Mark Hewitt with essays by Charles Zug, Linda Carnes-McNaughton and Phillip Wingard will be available for purchase.
The exhibit runs May 6-July 22, with an opening reception noon-2 p.m. May 6. Following the reception is a panel discussion: “NC vs. SC: Which Tradition is Better?” The exhibit and reception are free.
North Carolina Pottery Center, 233 East Ave., Seagrove. Info: ncpotterycenter.org or 336-873-8430.
Learn to foodscape
Brie Arthur will hold at a Foodscape Open House on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 7624 Troy Stone Drive Fuquay-Varina.
Arthur is the author of the recently published book “Foodscape Revolution,” which advocates incorporating edible plants into your ornamental landscape. She was also recently given the Emerging Horticultural Professional Award from the American Horticultural Society.
Copies of Arthur’s book will be for sale at the event. The location is not handicapped accessible and there are no restrooms.
Fairview events
Fairview Garden Center in Raleigh hosts a tour of Favorite Spring Perennials on May 6, including a discussion of which perennials are best for attracting pollinators like butterflies and hummingbirds.
The May 13 session is on hydrangeas: how to find the right spot in your yard, different bloom colors, bloom times and new varieties.
On May 20, learn about the best blooming plants to grow in a small bed around your mailbox, from flowering vines to ground covers.
All sessions start at 10 a.m. and are free. The garden center also hosts food trucks on Saturdays, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Fairview Garden Center: 8224 Holly Springs Road, Raleigh. Info: fairviewgardencenter.com or 919-851-6821.
Cool cat houses
If you have a genuine cool cat who deserves to rest his paws in only the swankiest of abodes, you’ll naturally want to turn to the Triangle’s top architects and designers.
Those architects and designers are one pounce ahead of you, having already built some cool, modern houses for cats and kittens, which will be auctioned off on Wednesday, May 10, to benefit SAFE Haven for Cats, a nonprofit cat rescue based in Raleigh.
The Cat’s Meow: Cat House Silent Auction is sponsored by TRIG Modern, which hosts the cocktail party and auction in its new showroom at Dock 1053, located at 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road (Suite 109), Raleigh. The event lasts from 6-8 p.m.
The event is free to attend, just bring plenty of cash to get your hardworking cats the dream homes they deserve.
Details at facebook.com/TRIGModern.
