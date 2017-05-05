What’s coming: Raleigh Handmade Market, Tour D’Coop, NC Potato Festival, garden tours and more

Handmade Market
The next Handmade Market takes place Saturday, May 13, at Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh.
The market features hip, handcrafted goods from more than 50 of the best independent artists, designers and crafters in the area. Expect fine art, apparel, jewelry, accessories, housewares, paper goods and more.
There is no charge for admission during regular hours – noon to 7 p.m. – but $7 gets you in early, 10 a.m. to noon.
Get more info at thehandmademarket.com.
Potato festival
If you don’t mind a little road trip, check out the N.C. Potato Festival in Elizabeth City, May 19-21.
The festival has live music, spud-themed contests (a potato-peeling contest and a mashed potato-eating contest), games and free handcut French fries. That’s right – free French fries.
The N.C. Potato Festival, founded in 1940, has been featured on The Food Network program “Carnival Eats.”
Hours are 5-11 p.m. May 19, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. May 20 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 21.
For full details, visit ncpotatofestival.com.
Tour D’Coop
Tour D’Coop, the annual self-guided tour of chicken coops throughout Raleigh, Apex and Cary, takes place on Saturday, May 20.
This “Parade of Combs,” as they’ve dubbed it (never too many chicken puns, as far as we’re concerned), features hens and coops in the gardens and backyards of your friends and neighbors.
Highlights of this year’s tour include an eco-friendly bike route through downtown Raleigh coop sites, homes that also include bee hives (part of Tour D’Coop’s “Hive Hike”), a coop raffle and T-shirt sales.
The purpose of the tour is to educate people about keeping hens by showcasing various hen houses and breeds. Coop owners are on hand at each location to discuss chicken-keeping and there are opportunities for photographing and getting to know the chickens. Expect a wide variety of coop styles and gardens – which makes the tour interesting for the whole family.
Dogs and companion animals are not allowed on the tour. If you don’t have a GPS system, a city map will come in handy.
All tour proceeds benefit Urban Ministries of Wake County. Get more details and purchase tickets at tourdcoop.com.
Hillsborough garden tour
The Alliance for Historic Hillsborough and Hillsborough Garden Club hosts its biannual Spring Garden Tour event May 20-21.
The garden tour event, which has “Town and Country” as its theme, includes a plant sale and a photography exhibit.
Garden Tour: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 20 and noon-5 p.m. May 21. It includes 12 private gardens (five in town and seven rural) and five public gardens. Tickets are $25.
Plant Sale: 1-5 p.m. May 19 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20 at the Passmore Senior Center (103 Meadowlands Dr., Hillsborough). Plants from Plantworks Nursery and garden club members will include deer-resistant, drought-tolerant, pollinator and shade-loving varieties.
Photography in the Garden exhibit: May 8-June 9 at the Passmore Senior Center, with an opening reception on May 8. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Additional hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 20 and noon-5 p.m. May 21. Includes exhibits of art by local photographers that represents Hillsborough gardens. Free.
Get full detail on the events and tickets at hillsboroughgardenclubnc.com.
Field Day on the Farm
Tar River Land Conservancy’s Field Day on the Farm event takes place 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Activities include catch-and-release fishing, door prizes, live bluegrass music by Mule Town, a catered lunch, wildlife display tables, children’s activities and a guided hike along Shelton Creek and the Tar River. Along the hike you’ll learn about local wildlife and freshwater mussels, native plants, water quality protection and sustainable forestry practices.
The Field Day takes place on Mill Creek Farm, 5178 Gooch’s Mill Road, Oxford (Granville County). Mill Creek Farm is owned by Tar River Land Conservancy (TRLC) supporters Randy and Barbara Guthrie.
Admission is $15 for members of TRLC and $20 for non-members. To register, visit tarriver.org or call 919-496-5902. Register by May 15.
