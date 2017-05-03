Home & Garden classes, workshops, lectures and tours: May 11-21

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Photography Walk: “Macro”
Presented by Susan Bailey. Exploring the close-up world in the garden and achieve strong compositions and fun abstracts. Bring a camera with macro lens or the ability to focus close and a tripod. A long lens option will be explained if you do not have close-up equipment. 5/11 2-3 p.m. $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. Advanced registration is required. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Walk on the Wild Side
Explore wild North Carolina in these seasonal walks through the Blomquist Garden of Native Plants on the first Thursday of every month. Meet at the Blomquist Garden entrance. 5/11, 5/18. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Fee: $10; $7 for Gardens members. Pre-registration required. Parking fees apply. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Garden Club Mad Hatter Tea and Garden/Art Tour
Wake Forest Garden Club will host its’ Mad Hatters Tea Party & Garden and Art Tour. A $20 traditional plated tea will be served from 11-2 at the Historic Wake Forest Museum building and a $15 Garden Tour featuring 10 area gardens and artists. Free festivities include a Plant Sale & Classic Cars. Wakeforestgardenclub@aol.com or wfgardenclubevents.org. 5/13 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $20 for High Tea, $15 for Garden/Art Tour. Wake Forest Historical Museum, 414 N. Main Street, Wake Forest. 919-556-2911, wakeforestmuseum.org.
Sprouts & Microgreens
Grow healthy protein-rich food indoors year-round and learn about the health benefits of sprouting your seeds, beans, grains and nuts. You’ll receive sprouting containers and learn how to easily grow sprouts and microgreens at home in a few basic steps. Also, recipes for making sprouted hummus, almond milk, sprouted nut “cheese”, sprouted bread, a fermented sprout drink, and more. 5/13 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. $18. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Arboretum Guided Tour
Guided tours are available to the public free of charge every Sunday at 2 pm through October. Join one of the JCRA’s tour docents and learn about the Arboretum’s plants, people, history, future, and mission in a one-hour guided walk through the JCRA’s collections and gardens. 5/14, 5/21. 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Free. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Central Carolina Chrysanthemum Society
The CCCS meets the 3rd Monday of each month, featuring a guest speaker and information about growing exhibition mums. Visitors are welcome. 5/15 Noon-2 p.m. No Charge. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Foodscape Revolution
Brie Arthur will to encourage us to “think outside the box” and learn how pairing edibles in a traditional ornamental landscape increases biodiversity and adds purpose to everyday spaces. Arthur is the author of “The Foodscape Revolution.” 5/16 6:30-8 p.m. $10 per meeting for non-members. Forum members free with $25 annual membership. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
An Insider’s Guide to the Gardens
Stroll Duke Gardens with two experienced photographers and learn more about “how to look” for those unique views and unknown spots. Meet at the Doris Duke Center. 5/18 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Gardens members $14; general public $18. Register for all sessions at $12/16 per session. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Natural Beekeeping Practices
A talk about natural beekeeping practices given by Alice Hinman. 5/21 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Free Registration Required. Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St, Cary. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com.
Girl Scout Program Juniors: ‘Flowers’
Take a closer look at flowers. After exploring flower parts and why plants have flowers, scouts get creative with flowers in a craft project and will make a floral arrangement to take home. Fulfills requirements for the Flowers Badge. 5/21 2-4:30 p.m. Please see the Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines Program and Events Guide for registration details. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Creating a Sustainable Landscape
An insightful talk by Dale Batchelor about how to use native plants in your garden. These plants help you cut down on maintenance and also help wildlife. The talk will focus on how we can better help the honeybee. Also features an art exhibit and info on charitable giving to Apiopolis, an urban bee sanctuary and Bee Better a non-profit organization that helps homeowners build better backyards for bees. 5/21 2-3 p.m. Free Registration Required. Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St, Cary. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com.
