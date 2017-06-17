Inspired by grandfathers, Eric Cotton turns salvaged wood into modern heirlooms

When Eric Cotton conjures an image of his great-grandfather, he sees him old and bent, sitting outside on a straight-backed chair. There is a chunk of green wood in the homebuilder’s calloused hand, probably picked up during a walk in the woods or from his woodworking shop.
As the evening breeze cut the heat of a South Dakota summer, Ralph Pendo would cup the wood in one hand while holding a sharp pocketknife in the other. Thin curls would gather at his feet as a shape emerged.
“He’d whittle all sorts of things for me when I was a boy. Tiny boots, little animals, you name it,” Cotton says from his own workshop in the sweltering garage of his home near Brier Creek in Raleigh. “I sure wish I kept them.”
While the tokens are long gone, the craftsmanship they inspired remains. Two years ago, Cotton launched Cotton Piken Restoration & Design, dedicating himself to turning salvaged wood into fashionable home furnishings.
Cotton quickly built a reputation for crafting farmhouse-style dining room tables, benches and accessories that are as welcome in a modern home as they are in a vintage one. He makes them with repurposed finds rescued from ramshackle barns, cabins and other structures in various states of decay. A customer so admired Cotton’s own dining room table that, with wife Stephanie’s blessing, he sold it. He’s been too busy with orders to build her a new one.
“I don’t mind,” says Stephanie, who shrugs off seeing their three kids’ bikes parked where her table use to be. “He promised he’ll make me an even nicer one.”
Through a network of associates who alert him to salvage opportunities, Cotton seeks out aged boards that bear the unmistakable crosshatch cut marks of old sawmills and those dappled with rusty, hand-forged nails. Some cut edges feature a pattern of tiny holes as fine as champagne bubbles, the industrious signature of ancient termites.
“People often want me to build something they can’t quite describe,” Cotton says of clients who crave one-of-a-kind furnishings. “For some people, it’s about telling a story. For me, it’s about reusing stuff that, until a few years ago, would have been left derelict to rot. I like to get it back into someone’s home, where hopefully it will live for another hundred years.”
Cotton knows that his creations, which feature textured, live edges or lacquered finishes depending on a buyer’s tastes, are not for everyone. One of his neighbors can’t resist telling him again and again that he’s shocked people will pay good money for things made from old junk he’d drag to the curb.
“Not everyone understands this style,” Cotton allows, though it is celebrated in popular DIY television shows like “Salvage Dawgs.” “But I get a lot of repeat orders from customers and word-of mouth business from their friends.”
Capturing family legacy
These sometimes old-looking pieces also get a boost from contemporary sources: Cotton’s website and Etsy page. That’s how Lesley Day of Cary found him to build a table and light fixture for her family’s cabin in Boone.
The property, recently remodeled, had been the longtime home of her husband Andrew’s grandparents, Virgil and Pearl Day, and his aunt, Faye Day. While modernizing and enlarging the space, adding picture windows to flood it with light, they felt strongly about finding ways to capture the story of their family legacy.
“When I saw Eric’s work online, and especially after we met him, I felt sure he was right for this job,” Day says. “He understood why using things they touched were important to us. Plus, we really like supporting local craftspeople.”
Day recalls that Cotton was receptive to seeing pictures of tables and lights she admired, but that he said he could take them all a step further if she trusted him to create designs to complement their unique space. She gave Cotton a collection of vintage Mason jars, in which Pearl probably preserved apple butter decades ago, and one of the scalloped wood valances Virgil built to dress each window.
The results are a large table with a light wood top and dark base, ample bench seating and a rustic chandelier with dangling canning-jar globes. “I couldn’t be happier,” says Day. “The house needed to be updated, but with these pieces, we’ll feel their presence every time we walk through the door.”
Cotton understands how important it is to honor family in his work. Every time he steps into his workshop he’s reminded not only of his great-grandfather but also of the grandparents who raised him in Florida. Grandfather Edward Pendo was a cabinetmaker who built nearly every piece of furniture in the family home.
“I remember seeing a picture of me at maybe age 2, where he’d put a hammer in my hand. He let me beat on things, trying to build stuff,” Cotton recalls with a laugh. “He was a huge influence on me.”
In high school, Cotton enrolled in any class that taught him how to build or fix things. These skills proved useful during his time in the Air Force, when he served as a jet aircraft mechanic in Florida and England. As a civilian, he’s worked a variety of mechanical, electrical and construction jobs in Florida and California.
In 2006, the Cottons sought a new place to raise their growing family. After spending a weekend in the Triangle to visit friends, Stephanie told Eric she’d found it. They moved here six weeks later, staying for five years. They relocated to California for a job opportunity, but the pull of the Triangle brought them back.
“It’s been great for us as a family and a great place to start this business, which has been my dream for a long time,” says Cotton, who still works a side job but hopes to make Cotton Piken Restoration his full-time career.
To achieve that goal, Cotton strives to keep his pieces affordable. The price of a custom dining room table starts around $800 and typically tops out around $1,600 for one that’s larger or more complex. He knows he’s competing with mass merchandisers like IKEA and Target, which sell inexpensive versions of the looks he crafts with meticulous detail.
“It’s like the difference of going to the farmers market and getting Chapel Hill Creamery cheese, or going to the grocery store and getting some processed crap,” he says. “There’s a lot of care and time involved, from sourcing the materials to designing and producing the piece. So long as people are willing to pay what I believe it’s worth, I’m OK with that.”
Jill Warren Lucas is a freelance writer in Raleigh. She can be reached at 3lucases@gmail.com or on Twitter, @jwlucasnc.
Cotton Piken Restoration & Design
See more of Eric Cotton’s work at cottonpikenrestoration.com.
Contact: 530-401-7834 or cottonpikenrestoration@gmail.com.
