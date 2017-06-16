Bat camp? A butterfly hotel? Where to ‘bee’ during Pollinator Week in the Triangle

Pollinator Week runs June 19-25. Here’s a rundown of local events we’ve learned about.
Chapel Hill
Bees, Bats and Butterflies camp
Monday-Friday, June 19-23
Kidzu Children’s Museum, 201 S. Estes Drive, Suite A9
Campers share in the discovery of nature, learning about our dependence on bees, bats and butterflies. Kids play games while learning about native, pollinator-friendly plants and depart with seeds or seedlings to plant at home from Kidzu’s Pollinator Plot and Outdoor Learning Garden. Campers will also hear stories and create projects while learning how to help save North Carolina’s troubled pollinators. All Camp Kidzu Summer Camps are geared for children ages 3-5 and are week-long, half-day camps that run from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp costs $165 per child for members and $180 for nonmembers. An optional supervised lunch is available from noon to 1 p.m. for an additional $30.
Info: kidzuchildrensmuseum.org
Durham
Healthy Bee, Healthy Me
9 a.m. Saturday, June 24
Keep Durham Beautiful Inc., 2011 Fay St.
This pollinator garden tour will encompass the pollinator gardens from the Healthy Bee, Healthy Me program as well as other pollinator gardens in Durham. The goal is to educate and advocate about the importance of pollinators. During the tour, there will be educational activities at different gardens.
Info: keepdurhambeautiful.org
Museum Pollinator Day
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Museum of Life + Science, 433 W. Murray Ave.
Pollinator Day offers an opportunity to see real pollinators helping plants at the museum grow. With the help of local scientists and organizations, participants can learn about the important role pollinators play in the survival of plants and people. Free with museum admission.
Info: lifeandscience.org
Trees for Bees
Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, June 25
Pearl Mill Preserve, 800 W. Markham Ave.
Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association celebrates Pollinator Week by working to restore a vital pollinator habitat by saving native flowering trees from invasive vines. Participants also can help weed and beautify the new pollinator garden donated by Burt’s Bees Greater Good Foundation. Kids and adults can bring a flower pot to paint and then fill with a native pollinator plant to take home.Participants should come prepared to get dirty, and are asked to wear long pants and sleeves, a hat and work shoes/boots) and bring a reusable water bottle. Meet at the Kiosk on Green Street in Durham. Park on the section of Rand Street bordered by Markham Avenue and Green Street.
Info: ellerbecreek.org
Pollinator Hotels
2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 25
The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road
Learn how to attract pollinators to a pollinator hotel. The class will focus on why pollinator hotels are important and will show how to create your own pollinator hotel using reuse materials. All materials will be provided. The cost is $30.
Info: 919-688-6960
Raleigh
Bee Better
The Raleigh-based nonprofit organization Bee Better is working with local garden centers to donate 10 percent of their sales of pollinator plants throughout Pollinator Week – specifically, any plants with a Bee Better tag. The proceeds will benefit the group’s efforts for birds, bees and butterflies.
Bee Better director Helen Yoest will be at Campbell Road Nursery, 2500 Campbell Road, all day Wednesday, June 21, raffling vintage bee book plates.
Info: beebetter.info
