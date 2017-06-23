Let’s talk about barn doors: Cary designer favors a recycled, vintage look

Tina Photiadis-Verdi of Interior Elements by Tina in Cary shares advice on design.
My signature design style: Inviting, comfortable and functional. Classic and contemporary styles in furniture with trend-forward influences seem to be favored by my clients. I also incorporate sustainable or reclaimed materials in my design when possible – bringing the outside in – and try to select natural fabrics or products from North Carolina-based suppliers.
Favorite trend now: I have a few favorites, but we’ll just talk about barn doors. There is usually a place in every home that can functionally accommodate a sliding door. I love the use of reclaimed or upcycled furnishings, windows and doors in a home, but not every space can handle that look. Add doors that reflect your personal style. You can select a custom-designed door or breathe life into a recycled or vintage door. Is it expensive? Not necessarily. A Bronze Steel Top Mount Sliding Barn Door Track Kit for a 36-inch opening runs about $159. Handyman time starts around $350 (depending on the amount of time and detail needed to complete the project). The most clientrequested use of barn-style doors is heading into the master bathroom. It is also a fabulous entrance into an office.
Ideas for a table centerpiece: I am big on fresh flowers. Surround them with a few varied-height candlesticks in mercury glass or crystal and you have an inviting table. Or select a narrow tray, favorite bowl or unique vase and begin arranging your cherished items. Compote bowls are also great for centerpieces because they introduce height. Fill it with flowers or even sea shells and surround it with fresh greenery for an awesome statement piece. Change out the contents of the bowl seasonally or for a special occasion.
Favorite space in my home and why: I’m in love with our new home office. It has unique custom trim molding applied to the walls, built-in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and cabinetry, plus large plantation shutters in the bay window that overlooks the front yard. The ceiling is coffered in the same custom molding with just a few can lights. It has a warm library feel. The flooring is vintage 5.5-inch knotty heart pine, which has so much character. We were lucky enough to find a local resource to continue the flooring throughout the main living areas. We chose to stain the floor in Provincial No. 211 to bring out the grain of the pine and remove the golden hue from years gone by.
Flea market must haves: I’m into galvanized buckets and pails at the moment. They are fabulous for planters. I have a beautiful fiddle-leaf fig tree in one right now.
What never goes out of style: Without a doubt, artwork. Art can capture so many emotions and can reflect where you’ve been or where you’d like to be. I have a large oil painting in my dining room that was painted by my great-grandmother. A beautiful scene of ocean waves breaking on a rocky shoreline. She was an incredible artist and I love showcasing this piece in our home.
If you’re new at selecting art, visiting local galleries will open your eyes to the local artists in our area. It’s also a great way to bring original artwork into your home or office. I suggest being patient when looking to fill the blank space on your wall. Find something that speaks to you. Whether it is a display of vintage albums in a bonus room or an abstract that evokes emotion, art just completes a room.
Next project in my home and why: In the fall, we plan to tackle the kitchen in our new home. We lack functional space in this area but have large closets at both ends of the kitchen. Our plan is to open up the walls that divide the space to create a more useful footprint for new cabinetry and a walkway. This is our hub, so I want space for family and friends to gather while we entertain. In our plan, we’ll free up more space for food prep and a large gas cooktop. I’m also looking forward to having a large single bowl for my main sink. For our countertops, I’d like to use a more sustainable surface such as Caesarstone Recycled, which boasts a lifetime warranty, is non-porous and is Greenguard certified. It requires little or no maintenance, which is what our family needs. There is also a breakfast area with a fireplace that will need attention. In the end, it’s all about functionality and an inviting design.
A repurposed family hand-me-down: Just recently, I reupholstered a petite settee that my client had in her bedroom as a little girl. Instead of painting or revamping the frame, we chose to repair the joints and cover it in a simple pale blue trellis pattern and use it in her daughter’s room. It now has new life and looks incredible.
Best way to make a statement in a bedroom: Well planned fabric and lighting selections will make a huge impact in any bedroom. Take the plunge and purchase beautiful matching table lamps for your master bedroom. I use mercury glass or crystal to add elegance and sophistication. Control the amount of light with a three-way bulb or dimmers. For guest and kid’s rooms, I prefer swing-arm wall lighting. It’s great for reading and keeps the night stands less cluttered. Plus there’s one less item to get knocked over.
If your windows allow, invest in floor-to-ceiling drapery panels. Window treatments warm up a room and bring balance to a space. Whether your style is more refined or casual, you’ll be able to find an array of fabrics for your bedroom. Also, invest in one lovely eye-catching pillow that is the front for two large shams.
Tina Photiadis-Verdi
Interior Elements by Tina, Cary
919-810-4413
Comments