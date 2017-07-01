July gardening classes teach rain barrel construction, mushroom foraging and more

Gardening classes with Frank Hyman
Local gardening expert Frank Hyman has some new classes for July. Here’s a rundown:
▪ Create an Alternative Roof-to-Roots Rain Harvesting/Water Management System That Strengthens Your Garden, Makes Your Life Easier and Looks Great Too (Meaning no ugly, inadequate 50-gallon pickle barrels involved). Learn how to install a beautiful 300-gallon super rain barrel that also functions as a spring peeper-and-dragonfly-attracting above-ground water garden with water lilies. You will also learn how to create an inexpensive 275-gallon super rain barrel that pushes irrigation water uphill without a pump, and how to create stable platforms, reliable downspout connections and overflows for these super rain barrels. You’ll learn how to set up time-saving and water-saving manifolds, timers and soaker hoses, and how to choose between seven kinds of water-conserving mulch (five of which are free; two of which are permanent; one of which can grow edible mushrooms). Workshop attendees will also receive a one-page handout of websites, books and other resources. Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m.-noon. $35 in advance via Paypal. Bayleaf Cottage, 1412 N. Mangum St., Durham. Register at frankhyman.com and then email frankhyman@liberatedgardener.net.
▪ Introduction to Mushroom Foraging: Learn A Year’s Worth of Wild Edible Mushrooms in One Day. This class will teach you to safely identify morels, black trumpets, chanterelles and other delicious mushrooms. In this indoor presentation, you should learn about a dozen of the best-tasting, easy-to-identify mushrooms. Lots of Q&A time, handout provided. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8. $30 in advance via Paypal. Ramshackle Studio, 1005 Burch Ave., Durham. Register at frankhyman.com and then email frankhyman@liberatedgardener.net.
▪ Liberated Gardener: Save Your Time, Your Back, Your Wallet and Your Planet
With this class you’ll learn to spend less time weeding, less time bagging leaves in autumn and less money mulching and watering the garden. This class will teach you about getting rid of leaves that don’t need bagging, making great compost that doesn’t need turning and sources of free mulch among other options. You’ll also learn how to minimize weeds and maximize flowers. Slideshow, demos and a Q&A. Sunday, July 9, 2:30-4:30 p.m. $20 in advance via Paypal. Ramshackle Studio, 1005 Burch Ave., Durham. Register at frankhyman.com and then email frankhyman@liberatedgardener.net.
▪ Not Tonight, Deer: No More Long-Legged Rats in Your Garden. Suburban, rural and even urban gardens can be devastated by our huge population of deer. Learn which plants to choose, which types of fences and which repellents to keep your garden free of deer. Hyman will guide attendees using slides, stories and Q&A on how to plant gardens that the deer will pass by. Tuesday, July 11, 6:30-8 p.m. $20 in advance via Paypal. Ramshackle Studio, 1005 Burch Ave., Durham. Register at frankhyman.com and then email frankhyman@liberatedgardener.net. More info: 919-824-2239
Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands
The Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands is one more reason – like you needed another – to visit the mountains in the summer.
The fair, put on by the Southern Highland Craft Guild, is in its 70th year and takes place July 21-23 in downtown Asheville, featuring nearly 200 makers from across the region.
This year the Guild has some new elements:
▪ Design Vignettes, daily at 11:30 a.m.: Designers, architects and makers talk about incorporating handmade into the home.
▪ 15 Minutes of Fashion, daily at 1 p.m.: Models show off fashion works from exhibitors in fiber and jewelry.
▪ Interactive Demonstrations, daily: Hands-on opportunities to learn about weaving, fleecing, silk painting and quilting.
▪ Door prizes and raffles, daily: Work by exhibitors will be awarded randomly to visitors, plus you can buy raffle tickets for other one-of-a-kind pieces.
The Guild hosts another fair in the fall, Oct. 20-22.
The fair takes place at the U.S. Cellular Center, 87 Haywood St., Asheville. Admission is $8, with children under 12 admitted free. For more information, visit craftguild.org.
Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain
