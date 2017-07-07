For your calendar: A workshop for houseplant hacks, a dirty day at the Lazy O Farm

Container tricks and houseplant hacks
Local gardening expert Frank Hyman has another class offered in July: “Contain Your Enthusiasm: Cool Pots and Time-Saving Tricks,” 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Hyman will share container tricks and houseplant hacks – like wine cork mulches, burlap basket liners and flying air plant mobiles just to name a few – that can cut your watering time by more than half, and cut your costs to the bone. You’ll learn about growing herbs and perennial vegetables in pots, finding free fertilizers, up-cycling containers, making homemade potting media, using castoff materials like coffee chaff as time-saving mulches and more.
The class will include a slide show of professional photos, a handout with resources and Q&A time. Parking on Brewster Street, but limited seating.
The class takes place at Ramshackle Studio, 1005 Burch Ave., Durham. $20 fee via PayPal. Register at frankhyman.com and then email frankhyman@liberatedgardener.net.
Lazy O Farm Ramble
Enjoy a fun family day on the farm at the Lazy O Farm Ramble near Smithfield, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. You’ll get hayrides, animals, a fairy tale trail, a muddy obstacle course, and games like Hog Waller, Caterpillar Crawl, Hay Hop, Worm Wrangle, Cowboy Corral, Tire Trot and more. Wear clothes you can get dirty in (and get plenty of sleep the night before) because it’ll be an action-packed day.
The cost is $10 per person (cash only), with children under 2 in for free. Lazy O Farm is located at 3853 Packing Plant Road, Smithfield. For more information, call 919-934-1132 or email dtdjthompson@centurylink.net.
Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain
Comments