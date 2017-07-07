Don’t miss Tomato Day in Carrboro, NCSU landscaping open house

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Tomato Day
The tomatoes are ripening on the vine for the 2017 Tomato Day at the Carrboro Farmers’ Market. Our farmers are growing over 70 different varieties of tomatoes at Market this year, and it’s time to celebrate and sample. Join us for our biggest celebration of the year, a ridiculous amount of samples of freshly sliced tomatoes from our Carrboro Farmers’ Market family – book signing and Q+A session with tomato expert Craig LeHouillier, author of Epic Tomatoes - Recipes, Live Music, Raffle Prizes, Kids Activities, and the season’s best tomatoes!. 7/8 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Carrboro Farmers’ Market, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro. carrborofarmersmarket.com.
Holly Springs Farmers Market
Everything you find at our market is grown, raised, or produced in NC. Our vendors have a nice selection of fresh local produce, free-range eggs, pasture-raised meats, artisanal foods, and more. We are open every Saturday from May through mid-October, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., rain or shine. You’ll also enjoy live music, kids activities, giveaways and prizes, cooking demonstrations, and special events. 7/8, 7/15, 7/22, 7/29 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Holly Springs Farmers Market, 128 S. Main St., Holly Springs. 919-567-4010.
The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market
The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is a producer-only market located outside of University Mall along South Estes Drive. All goods are grown/produced within a 60-mile radius of the market and include vegetables, fruit, herbs, plants, flowers, eggs, meat, poultry, fish, cakes, pies, cookies, bread, muffins, pastries, chocolate, candy, jam, jelly, pickles, honey, tea, coffee, beer, prepared foods, crafts and more. 7/8, 7/15, 7/22, 7/29 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Also: 7/11, 7/18, 7/25 3-6 p.m. Free. University Place, 201 S. Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-945-1900, universityplacenc.com.
Chainmaille Jewelry Workshop: Viperbasket Bracelet
During the workshop, we will utilize anodized aluminum jumprings, a material that is lightweight, easy to work with, durable, waterproof and easy to clean. Viperbasket Bracelet weave looks like braided metal. You’ll be able to select your choice of colors from more than 25 choices in anodized aluminum. A materials cost of $5 is due to instructor at first class meeting. Check DAC website for additional supply list. The supply fee will be $5 and will include anodized aluminum rings and jewelry findings. Additional rings and kits will be available for sale at the end of class. July 13, 6-8:30 p.m. $22.50. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Coil Baskets and Bowls Class
In this class, we will explore the basics needed to make our own hand-coiled vessels out of textiles, yarns, embroidery thread and other fibers. These wrapping and knotting techniques can also be applied to other crafts. All materials included. July 15, 1-3:30 p.m. $25. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-688-6960.
NCSU Open House
Join N.C. State University’s Grounds & Building Services at our annual open house. This family-friendly event lets you explore the big trucks and cool Kubotas and tools. Learn about sustainable gardening, composting and summer turf talks; get building tips and how to lay a brick courtyard. Live music, food trucks and prize giveaways will be onsite. This event is free. July 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. N.C. State University, Sullivan Shops Building III, 630 Motor Pool St., Raleigh. 919-515-9421.
Selma Saturdays Arts & Crafts Market
Gather with friends and enjoy live Entertainment and browse local artists with hand-crafted items. Gazebo is located in the 100 Block of East. Anderson Street in Uptown Selma in the back parking lot of Town Hall. 2017 Dates: July 15, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18. 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Free. Selma Gazebo, 100 E. Anderson St., Selma. 919-965-9841.
Central Carolina Chrysanthemum Society Monthly Meeting
The CCCS meets the third Monday of each month, featuring a guest speaker and information about growing exhibition mums. Visitors are welcome. July 17, noon-2 p.m. Free. JC Raulston Arboretum at N.C. State University, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Photography Walk: Smartphones
Presented by Susan Bailey. We will explore several apps that are great for garden photography in this Photography Walk. July 20, 10-11 a.m. $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. JC Raulston Arboretum at N.C. State University, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Japanese Maple Grafting Workshop
Grafting is the only method possible to propagate some plants. Many rare and expensive plants are grafted. In this workshop, participants learn to graft Japanese maples from Tim and Matt Nichols, who will discuss and demonstrate grafting techniques and then will individually assist each participant as they graft their own plants. JCRA staff will collect scion wood before the workshop. However, participants will be asked ahead of time which cultivar they’re most interested in grafting. The workshop’s fee covers all needed supplies, including grafting knives. Each participant will graft a minimum of five Japanese maples. We may schedule an afternoon workshop on the same day if there’s enough demand. If you’re interested in an afternoon workshop, please contact Chris Glenn at chris_glenn@ncsu.edu. July 29, 8:30 a.m.-noon. JC Raulston Arboretum at N.C. State University, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
