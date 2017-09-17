Natural disasters bring out the best in us

Rescue and aid volunteers from What's Next Adventures look for sunken boats and hand out water and food to survivors of Hurricane Irma in Boot Key Harbor September 15, 2017 in Marathon, Florida. Many places in the Keys still lack water, electricity or mobile phone service and residents are still not permitted to go further south than Islamorada. The Federal Emergency Managment Agency has reported that 25-percent of all homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed and 65-percent sustained major damage when they took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma. Chip Somodevilla Getty Images