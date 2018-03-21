When it comes to March Madness, cheering for your team tests your faith – and relationships

I think I need to see a psychiatrist.
During the recent ACC basketball tournament, my stomach didn't tie up in knots as it once did every time the UNC Tar Heels took the floor. Also, I didn't stay up for some of the late games.
I found myself wondering, "Is this me?"
There was a time when a Carolina loss could ruin an entire week for me. I don't know how my wife and two little girls tolerated me.
A Carolina basketball game once came close to changing the course of my entire life.
It was in March of 1957, when the Tar Heels were playing for the national championship against 7-foot "Wilt the Stilt" Chamberlain and the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Carolina, a big underdog, won in triple overtime.
In 1957, I was working on the Burlington Times-News, and a group of friends had gathered at one couple's home to watch the historic contest.
At the time I was dating my future wife, who taught public speaking and drama at Curry School, which was Woman's College's demonstration school in nearby Greensboro. I did not have a date planned with her on the night of the Big Game.
Nevertheless, when I showed up for our next date, I learned that I was in the doghouse, and in a big way!
It seemed that on the night of Carolina's great triumph, she was directing a production of "Blithe Spirit." She had expected to see me on the front row with a big bouquet of red roses to be presented to the director when the final curtain dropped.
During our heated exchange, I informed her that even William Shakespeare himself starring in "Hamlet" could not supersede the Carolina Tar Heels vying for the national championship in basketball.
Our romance cooled for a couple of weeks but, fortunately for me, resumed with a mutual understanding of the importance of Carolina sports in my life. A forgiving spirit is one of her many stellar characteristics.
Supporting a sports team can become addictive, a kind of affliction, like politics, except more virulent. The word "fan" is an apt modification of "fanatic."
Most dedicated fans are fanatical in their support and love of their teams. Friendships and feuds are founded around team loyalties.
I can remember when a Carolina loss would put me in a funk for a week or more. Watching games on TV was an ordeal. We had to be at least 10 points ahead before I could relax.
At times, the stress was too much. I would go to bed after instructing my wife, "Now don't tell me the score unless we're ahead."
I'd then lie there, hoping for the sound of her footsteps coming down the hall with good news. When she didn't show, I'd fear the worst.
Sometimes she would come in and say, "Get yourself out of that bed and come in here and enjoy the game. Carolina is 10 points ahead."
I would get up and go in just in time to see the other team score the tying points. I would then dash back down the hall, throw myself in bed, pull up the covers and pray. Yes, pray! As if God cared.
It took years and plenty of Carolina losses for me to conclude that God probably is not involved in the final scores of spectator sports.
I subscribe to poet Emily Dickinson's philosophy:
Of Course — I prayed —
And did God Care?
He cared as much as on the Air
A Bird — had stamped her foot —
And cried "Give Me" —
My Reason — Life —
Back in the 1920s, the great sports writer Grantland Rice wrote the oft-quoted words, "For when the One Great Scorer comes to mark against your name, He writes not that you won or lost, but how you played the game!”
Actually, Rice was writing about life, not sports. To most dedicated sports fans, Rice was wrong.
To so many sports fans, who won or lost makes devastating difference, at least psychologically, for a few hours or a day or even longer.
To coaches, it makes it makes a vital difference. Their livelihood usually depends a great deal on the team's win-loss record at the
end of a few seasons.
