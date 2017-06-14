‘Babysitter Club’ redeemed – Rountree

A few days ago, sucked into the political “rabbit hole” that is my Twitter feed, I stumbled on a series of articles The New Yorker pulled from the archive to give readers respite from the fray. Short stories and thought pieces, one about feminism in the “Babysitter Club” series. I knew those books, as my daughter used to bring them home to read for fun. But models for feminism?
Back then Miss M, as we call her, loved to read. “Amelia Bedelia” was a favorite at bedtime, along with Beverly Cleary’s Ramona. When she began reading on her own, she brought home “Babysitter Club” books from the school library to read for fun, along with weightier titles like “Harriet the Spy” and “Black Beauty.” We subscribed to a book series, and every few weeks, new Newbery paperbacks arrived. I read many of them with her, but admit that the “Babysitter Club” books didn’t draw my attention. (I hated babysitting myself, so maybe that was it.) So I had no idea what was in them.
I hadn’t thought about those books in a long time.
The tech company my daughter works for recently reinvented itself, and with it, created a new company website that includes profiles of the leadership team. She’s there, looking remarkably like the girl she was 15 years ago in a shot taken for her high school senior portrait.
She joined the company almost nine years ago as an account coordinator, and with the tenacity she was born with worked her way up. Way up. Back in high school (and in elementary and middle schools) her work ethic, not grades or test scores, told us who this child would one day be.
It would not be an easy climb. While friends seemed to breeze through math in every grade, she spent her afternoons with tutors. So, she wouldn’t be a math whiz. Neither were her parents, but both of us knew our way around a sentence, so maybe that would be her forté. Except that while I spent all of high school diagramming sentences into works of art, her teachers covered it in elementary school only briefly. (I still will never understand this mindset.)
When she was in fifth grade, all the “academically gifted” kids spent the night at Discovery Place in Charlotte. At the time, our school population had a large number of gifted students, but Miss M was not among them, so she and a handful of non-AG-identified students spent the two days with a substitute teacher watching Disney movies.
I was livid. Not that the AG kids had such an enriching experience, but that no one felt the remaining kids deserved a creative day, too. So I diagrammed a few sentences, crafting them into an opinion piece that ran in this newspaper as a Community Voices column.
I expected criticism and got it. Parents of children in gifted classes at our school and others wrote letters to the editor about the importance of the gifted program, and I welcomed hearing from them.
But then, a letter landed in my mailbox, unsigned.
“Maybe if you spent less time mopping your kitchen floor and more time making sure your daughter read something other than “Babysitter Club” books, she’d be gifted, too.”
Ouch. Attack my opinion, fine, but my clean house? My child’s recreational reading choices? “You’re an inept mother,” was all I heard.
Those words carved a shadow of doubt in my heart that took years to erase. I stopped writing for a long time, shrinking from my calling for fear of the backlash. And the worst part? I’d probably welcomed the anonymous writer into my house.
(I wish she’d come back, really, to see what a slob I’ve become – the piles of laundry and papers and shoes scattered all around.)
Eventually I burned the letter – the only way I knew to release those painful words into thin air – and wrote again. My daughter watched as I built a freelance career, which included teaching the art of the personal essay to students. She became editor of the school newspaper and raised her own voice.
So, it was good news to read in The New Yorker that the “Babysitter Club” wasn’t all fluff. The series written by Ann M. Martin in the late 1980s has sold 180 million copies. It’s the story of entrepreneurial girls creating their own business, something girls in books weren’t really doing back then. As Martin, a Smith graduate, is quoted in The New Yorker: “I didn’t want to present one-dimensional girls who only cared about boys and makeup and what to wear to the next dance. … I wouldn’t say that I had a feminist agenda, but I certainly had a feminist perspective.”
I quickly retweeted the link to the story and tagged my daughter, who was having coffee with her husband on her Manhattan rooftop. “How about that?” I wrote.
How about that.
Susan Byrum Rountree is the author of “Nags Headers” and “In Mother Words.” She can be reached at susanbrountree@gmail.com. But please don’t mention the gifted thing. She might have to come to your house and mop the floor.
Comments