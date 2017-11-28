What should the Raleigh logo look like? Let’s try rush hour traffic jams.

I try not to sit in the scorner’s seat or hurl the cynic’s ban, but I confess that my heart doesn’t leap up when I behold Raleigh’s new city logo.
As a friend remarked, “It’s a good thing for our mayor and City Council members that the logo wasn’t revealed before the city election.”
The logo, purporting to convey the city’s “City of Oaks” image consists of what resembles an upside-down walking cane flanked by several rectangles apparently representing tree limbs.
And this cost the taxpayers $226,000?
I’ll admit that I’m not sure what would have better represented our city’s image.
It certainly would have been difficult to design a logo that reflects the 5:30 p.m. Crabtree Valley Mall traffic jams.
What about a logo featuring the Capitol building with flocks of pigeons hovering over the dome? Or one depicting a politician going “blah, blah, blah?”
Forgive me. I promised not to sit in the scorner’s seat.
Designing a logo that reflects the city’ personality is quite a challenge. Personally, I would be happier with one depicting a tree that truly resembles a tree, with perhaps a “nest of robins in its hair” a la Joyce Kilmer.
Literary alert
Attention: The N.C. Arts Council reminds us that nominations for North Carolina Poet Laureate are open until Dec. 8. So nominate your favorite North Carolina poet, or even yourself, if you feel qualified to represent the state’s literary efforts.
One of my favorite poems is one included in a collection by the late Richard “Dick” Walser, longtime English professor at N.C. State University. The poems were written by residents of the state.
One of my favorites in the collection, entitled “Nematodes in My Garden of Verses,” was written by Raymond Browning and is entitled “The Poet Laureate.”
A tigress wild named Laurie
Departed from the zoo.
She wandered through the country,
A poet walked there too.
When Laurie was recaptured
Shoe-strings hung on her claws
And ragged strips of breeches
Were trailing from her jaws.
The people missed their poet
But twas a lucky fate
For he became thereafter
The poet laureate.
Food for thought
My wife came home from church and brought with her a friend’s observation: “I don’t believe in reincarnation, but if I did I would want to be reincarnated as a man!”
There is cause for contemplation in the friend’s subtle complaint of sexual inequality that’s been around since the Creation.
Even when I was a kid, I was aware of it.
My sister worked alongside her brothers in the fields. But at lunch time, after eating, we boys and my Dad would nap under the big oaks on the lawn until my sister finished helping our mother clear away and wash the lunch dishes. Then she would accompany us back to the field.
In today’s culture, working wives still are primarily responsible for the lion’s share of household chores and child tending, although more and more men are becoming adept at being a domestic help-mate.
Many husbands are familiar with the not-so-subtle observation, “A man works from sun to sun, but a woman’s work is never done.”
So, guys, don’t forget to lift a glass, or even a cup of coffee, to the women who make your world go around.
Word of the year?
Thanks to U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama and Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota, the word “grope” surely is a candidate for Word of the Year.
Webster’s first definition is “feel about or search blindly or uncertainly with the hands,” as in, “He groped his way through the dark to the door.”
But the definition that hangs like the sword of Democles over Judge Moore’s Senate aspirations is “to informally feel or fondle for sexual pleasure, especially against their will.”
While Moore has denied any wrongdoing, Alabama voters should be concerned.
