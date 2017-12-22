On this Christmas, the gift of home was what he needed

'Crowns' post-show conversation with U.S. Rep. Alma Adams

ArtsNow curator Mike Williams talked with U.S. Rep. Alma Adams about the musical "Crowns," her career, HBCUs and her collection of more than 1,100 hats. Adams, who represents the 12th congressional district of North Carolina and has an office in Charlotte, was featured in the book "Crowns: Portraits of Black Women in Church Hats" that the musical is based on. "Crowns" continues at Raleigh Little Theatre Sept. 15-17.