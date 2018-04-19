Gender reveal parties can be fun, but don't you just want to celebrate a healthy baby?

Ours is a socially oriented culture. We like to mingle. We're always looking for a party.
But I'm behind the times. My daughter recently attended a "gender reveal party," where the sex of a couple's soon-to-be-born baby was announced.
After a reasonable round of socializing, the impending parents and guests went outside where someone set off an impressive display of fireworks: PINK fireworks. It's gonna be a girl!
The birth of a baby is a momentous event, a miracle in its own right, regardless of its sex or the parents' sexual preference.
I learned that many long years ago as I sat in a Rex Hospital waiting room with several other expectant fathers.
A man sitting nearby kept saying to no one in particular, "It had better be a boy! I'm counting on it being a boy. We don't need another little ol' girl. I want a boy. Bad!"
I wanted to hit the guy, even at the risk of having my nose bloodied.
You see, our first baby lived only a day. Our gynecologist, the well-respected Dr. Robert Ruark, advised us to adopt a baby from the N.C. Children's Home Society. After some months of waiting, we brought home the sweet, beautiful baby Melinda.
And then, three years later, there I was awaiting the birth of baby Katherine Victoria.
Finally, Dr. Ruark approached with a smile on his face.
"A.C.," he said. "You've got a little girl in there. She looks just like you, ugly as sin. But with God's help she should outgrow it."
With God's help, she has.
I share this personal story to remind any expectant father who needs reminding that the sex of your arriving bundle of joy is secondary to what should be your primary prayer, "Please let it be a healthy baby."
The penalties of aging
Several days after I had gone to the doctor for my regular check-up, Nurse Tasha called with the results: My cholesterol reading was a bit higher than it should be.
"I'm not surprised," I heard my wife say. "He eats a Klondike bar every day."
I didn't correct her. I eat HALF a Klondike bar ALMOST every day.
"Tell him he can have only three Klondike bars a week," Tasha said.
Ah, the penalties of aging: Cut out beer and wine. Work out at the Wellness Center three times a week. Drink eight glasses of water a day.
Going to the doctor reminded me of another fellow who found himself in the doctor's office.
"Well , Harvey," the doctor said. "What's your problem?"
"Doc, I don't know. I feel fine. But my wife has been nagging me for weeks to see the doctor and here I am. "
"Now Harvey, there has to be something wrong. Come on, tell me."
"Well the only thing I can think of is she worries because I like pancakes. I'm just crazy about pancakes!"
"Well now," the doctor replied. "There's nothing wrong in your liking pancakes . I also like pancakes."
"You do?" said the patient excitedly, glancing suspiciously over his shoulder. "You do? Well, come over to my house any time. I've got trunks full of 'em in my attic!"
The lesson here? Tolerance. Tolerance for the tastes of others, whether it's in pancakes, politics or religion.
I even know a man who likes raw oysters. Ugh!
A season to remember
Have you ever enjoyed a prettier spring?
When I worked in Burlington, a local doctor's wife who liked my writing, invited me to dinner and later offered me a room in their beautiful home free of charge.
Eventually, after her husband died, she spent winters in Florida. Each spring she would fly to Raleigh, spend the night with us and I'd drive her home to Burlington the next day.
Upon every visit, I would take a chair down to the edge of our woods, and she would sit there alone for an hour or two, listening to the birds and enjoying "real trees" as opposed to Florida's palms.
She loved the North Carolina springtime, the dazzle of dogwoods, the cascades of white cherry blossoms, the flowering red bud trees and the splash of colorful azaleas.
I think of her every springtime as I also think of poet A.E. Housman 's pertinent lines:
Now, of my three score years and ten,
Twenty will not come again,
And take from seventy springs a score,
It only leaves me fifty more.
And since to look at things in bloom
Fifty springs are little room,
About the woodlands I will go
To see the cherry hung with snow.
