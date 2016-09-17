Kitten uses many of its nine lives to survive busy highway

New York City's Bronx Zoo has bred a little penguin for the first time in its 120-year history. The zoo is now exhibiting the chick that hatched on May 10. The Bronx Zoo introduced the fairy penguins last year after receiving some from the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. Named for their small size and characteristic bluish hue, little penguins are also known as blue penguins, little blue penguins, and fairy penguins. Adults are only about 13 inches tall and weigh 2 to 3 pounds. They are the smallest of the 18 penguin species and native to coastal southern Australia and New Zealand.