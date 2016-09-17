Kitten uses many of its nine lives to survive busy highway

A Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden zookeeper's video of an hour-old giraffe stumbling on its legs while trying to walk at the made the rounds on social media. Nearly a week later, the zoo showed footage of the baby giraffe with its mother, Cece, walking confidently outside. The giraffe was born on July 27 and does not yet have a name.
A California man named Rodney Ginn and his friend got a big surprise when a bear and two cubs broke into his house near Mammoth Lakes, California. This footage appears to show a glimpse of one of the bears climbing up the stairs of the house. According to Ginn, the bears rummaged through the kitchen before eventually leaving the house for the forest.
New York City's Bronx Zoo has bred a little penguin for the first time in its 120-year history. The zoo is now exhibiting the chick that hatched on May 10. The Bronx Zoo introduced the fairy penguins last year after receiving some from the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. Named for their small size and characteristic bluish hue, little penguins are also known as blue penguins, little blue penguins, and fairy penguins. Adults are only about 13 inches tall and weigh 2 to 3 pounds. They are the smallest of the 18 penguin species and native to coastal southern Australia and New Zealand.
"The Secret Life of Pets," an animated comedy about how pets live after we leave each day, is in theaters Friday, July 8. The movie stars Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Steve Coogan and Albert Brooks.
Police officer Sylvia Cuelho aided in rescue of German shepherd that fell from a vehicle on Highway 99 in April. The dog, nicknamed "Freeway Frida," is still receiving medical treatment. Cuelho intends to adopt her if the owner doesn't step forward in the next week.