Campaign raises money to keep AniMall Pet Adoption Center open

An online campaign is trying to save AniMall, an animal adoption and outreach center in Cary Towne Center.
Founded 12 years ago, AniMall is a nonprofit that works to help animals find forever homes in the Triangle. The center hosts rescue groups and shelters and gives them a space to showcase adoptable animals so potential adopters can get to know them. Every week, rescue groups and shelters come to AniMall to hold meet-and-greet events for adoptable animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits and birds, among others. The center also sells pet supplies and has a dog-washing area.
Over the past 10 years, AniMall has been part of nearly 10,000 adoptions, according to Kim Labow, interim leader of AniMall and creator of the GoFundMe campaign.
But AniMall says it is in trouble. On its website, the center posted a plea to friends and family to raise money to keep it open.
The GoFundMe page said that the center was experiencing unexpected financial challenges, and without immediate help, it would have to close – possibly this week. In a Facebook post from Jan. 13, AniMall wrote that other retail stores in Cary Towne Center closing had caused financial strain on the center because it was seeing fewer customers.
The GoFundMe campaign had raised $14,079 as of Wednesday afternoon, but had a goal of $50,000. In five days, 236 people had donated to the fund.
“Without these funds we will be forced to close our doors and cease our mission of providing a convenient and trusted place for rescues to showcase their adoptable animals and for adopters to meet and get to know these wonderful pets,” the center wrote on its website.
Labow wrote on the GoFundMe page: “With your help, we can get back on track and keep our facility open and serving the homeless animal across our region.”
Massage At Hand, a massage clinic in Cary, was offering discounts on massages for those who provide proof of their donation to the GoFundMe campaign, according to its Facebook account.
AniMall also posted on Facebook that some people had stopped by to give donations at its location, 1105 Walnut St.
Some who donated to the campaign left thank-you notes to AniMall. Laura Ford said it was a favorite place for her mother, who had Alzheimer’s.
“My mother would visit AniMall with her Alzheimer caregiver. AniMall put a huge smile on her face,” Ford wrote. “There were few places we could go with Mom where she found happiness. You mean so much more than even the huge heart good you have been to animals in needs. Places like yours should thrive.”
“In memory of the sweetest dog on earth Lilly, and Babette and Ollie who were sweet rescue rabbits,” Stephen and Debora Sikorski wrote. “Good luck to you in getting the funds needed.”
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
