Dudley, a badly burned puppy, gets care in Holly Springs

Dudley is a puppy. His concerns should be running, jumping, chewing, barking and how many treats he can earn.
Instead, Dudley is suffering. The 10-12 week old puppy was found in Lenoir County badly burned. He has no bottom eyelids, no eyelashes and the skin around his muzzle has been burned off to the point that he can’t open or close his mouth all the way.
Now, Dudley is in the care of Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation in Holly Springs. The rescue is a nonprofit that works to rescue and rehabilitate all breeds of dogs and puppies.
Pawfect said in a Facebook post that Dudley would be taken to an opthamologist Wednesday to evaluate his sight and eyelids, and in the interim he was being treated with antibiotics, burn cream, eye medications and “tons of pain meds.” Pawfect shared several photos of Dudley they warned were “hard to look at.”
More than 3,000 people had commented on the post, more than 4,000 had shared it and more than 5,000 had reacted to it since it was posted Monday.
In an update later Wednesday afternoon, Pawfect said Dudley can see and has no permanent eye damage. His hearing is fine, too, though there was extensive damage to his ears. And he won’t need surgical repairs, but his eyelids will need to be monitored as he grows up to make sure scar tissue isn’t causing any problems, which could lead to surgery.
“Right now we’re focusing on healing the infections and getting his skin as healthy as we can,” Pawfect wrote in its update. “He’ll have several more visits with our regular veterinarian to monitor his progress and then a follow up in 30 days for his eyes.”
And Dudley could be ready for adoption as soon as a month or so from now, but Pawfect said it would document his progress on Facebook for those interested in following his story.
In response to someone asking for an update on Dudley on Tuesday, Pawfect said a GoFundMe page would be set up for his medical costs after Dudley was evaluated.
The rescue did not provide details on how Dudley was burned, or if there were any suspects in the incident.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments