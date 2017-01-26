Win a copy of the book ‘The Trainable Cat’ (Yes, you can train a cat!)

If you share your home with a cat – perfect as his furry little self may be – you probably already know he can go a little haywire when he gets stressed. And if you have more than one? Look out.
“The Trainable Cat: A Practical Guide to Making Life Happier for You and Your Cat” (Basic, $27.99) by John Bradshaw and Sarah Ellis lays out simple ways to train our cats to better cope with stressful situations that cause problems for everyone. Whether it’s introducing a new pet or baby to a household, moving to a new home or taking a trip to the vet, “The Trainable Cat” offers tips to reduce a cat’s anxiety, enhance its feeling of security and give it the confidence to face its fears.
If you’d like to win “The Trainable Cat,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (Jan. 29) and include your mailing address. Please put “Cat” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
Comments