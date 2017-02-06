Win the training book ‘Cesar Millan’s Short Guide to a Happy Dog’

In “Cesar Millan’s Short Guide to a Happy Dog” (National Geographic, $13.95) the celebrity dog trainer offers 98 essential tips and techniques to keep your dog happy and healthy, correct common bad behaviors and adjust to life transitions. The book, which also offers advice on how to select the right dog for you or your family, lays out basics of dog psychology and explains instinctual behaviors.
Millan is one of the most sought-after dog behaviorists in the world and has a TV show, “Cesar 911,” on Nat Geo Wild.
