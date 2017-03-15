$20 spay/neuter surgeries available for Durham cats

Kitten season is approaching and spaying or neutering your cat is still the best way to cut down on the number of unwanted kittens born each year. But for some, the procedure can be expensive.
The Animal Protection Society of Durham is holding a spay/neuter event on April 5 where the surgeries will cost just $20 – but people interested have to sign up first.
You must be a Durham resident, show a Durham ID and pay $20 before you will be given a surgery voucher for the Spay Neuter Assistance Program of North Carolina (SNAP-NC). SNAP will call participants several weeks prior to April 5 to confirm the appointment and provide details for dropping off and picking up your cat.
The surgeries will take place in the SNAP-NC surgical van, parked in front of the Animal Protection Society of Durham.
Space is limited, so sign up as soon as possible. Call or go to APS: 919-560-0640, 2117 E. Club Boulevard, Durham.
For more information on APS, go to www.apsofdurham.org.
