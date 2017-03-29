Is your dog missing? Animal Control looking to reunite rescued dogs with their owners

Is your dog missing in Beaufort County?
Beaufort County Animal Control may have found it.
Animal control rescued more than two dozen dogs from a home last week and now is trying to reunite some of them with their rightful owners.
The 27 dogs were seized on March 22 and animal control was trying to reunite them with their owners since some of them may have been stolen or lost and taken in by the property owner. The dogs were found inside cages at the home, according to Bill Lassiter, with Beaufort County Animal Control.
Lassiter said the dogs were kept in the cages for up to 23 hours per day.
No charges had been filed but Lassiter said it could be considered a case of animal hording.
All of the dogs seized were being held until today, when they were set to be released for adoption.
If your dog has gone missing in the Beaufort County area in the last two years, see a gallery of photos at http://bit.ly/2nwDe4o or email the shelter at animal.control@co.beaufort.nc.us or stop by the shelter to view the dogs Monday through Friday, 1- 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East, Washington, N.C.
Owners who wish to claim one of the dogs must provide proof of ownership, including vet records or pictures that show the owner with the dog.
“These dogs are not urgent, and will be held while we determine if they have owners out there,” the Facebook post read.
