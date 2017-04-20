Win Victoria Stillwell’s ‘Secret Language of Dogs’ training guide

Victoria Stillwell, the dog trainer known to many as the host of Animal Planet’s “It’s Me or the Dog,” has written “The Secret Language of Dogs: Unlocking the Canine Mind for a Happier Pet” (Ten Speed, $17.99).
The book is described as a guide to understanding your dog, teaching you to communicate effectively, strengthen your bond and help your dog laern in the most effective way possible. It’s filled with great photos and helpful illustrations and addresses issues such as boredom barking vs. warning barking, how dogs perceive human faces, what different tail wags mean and whether dogs feel guilt.
