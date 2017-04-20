Pets

April 20, 2017 12:59 PM

Win Victoria Stillwell’s ‘Secret Language of Dogs’ training guide

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Victoria Stillwell, the dog trainer known to many as the host of Animal Planet’s “It’s Me or the Dog,” has written “The Secret Language of Dogs: Unlocking the Canine Mind for a Happier Pet” (Ten Speed, $17.99).

The book is described as a guide to understanding your dog, teaching you to communicate effectively, strengthen your bond and help your dog laern in the most effective way possible. It’s filled with great photos and helpful illustrations and addresses issues such as boredom barking vs. warning barking, how dogs perceive human faces, what different tail wags mean and whether dogs feel guilt.

If you’d like to win “The Secret Language of Dogs,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (April 23) and include your mailing address. Please put “Dog” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

April the giraffe gives birth at New York Zoo

April the giraffe gives birth at New York Zoo 1:05

April the giraffe gives birth at New York Zoo
Ray Ray fought obesity stemming from neglect 1:34

Ray Ray fought obesity stemming from neglect
Westminster Dog Show features new breeds 1:17

Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

View More Video

Entertainment Videos