Top local architects build modern cat houses to be auctioned for charity

If you have a genuine cool cat who deserves to rest his paws in only the swankiest of abodes, you’ll naturally want to turn to the Triangle’s top architects and designers.
Those architects and designers are one pounce ahead of you, having already built some cool, modern houses for cats and kittens, which will be auctioned off on Wednesday, May 10, to benefit SAFE Haven for Cats, a nonprofit cat rescue based in Raleigh. (A similar fundraiser in Los Angeles resulted in these super swanky kitty homes.)
The Cat’s Meow: Cat House Silent Auction is sponsored by TRIG Modern, which hosts the cocktail party and auction in its new showroom at Dock 1053, located at 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road (Suite 109), Raleigh. The event lasts from 6-8 p.m.
The event is free to attend, just bring plenty of cash to get your hardworking cats the dream homes they deserve.
Get the details at facebook.com/TRIGModern. And look at more adorable felines at safehavenforcats.org.
Want your pet event listed?
If you have a pet-related event you’d like to see listed, email bcain@newsobserver.com with all the details.
Comments