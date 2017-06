Dudley, a 10-12 week old puppy was found badly burned in Lenoir County. He has no bottom eyelids, no eyelashes and the skin around his muzzle has been burned off to the point that he can’t open or close his mouth all the way. Now, Dudley is in the care of Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation in Holly Springs. The rescue is a nonprofit that works to rescue and rehabilitate all breeds of dogs and puppies.