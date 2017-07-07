Pets are more likely to run away in the summer. Here’s how to find your furry friend.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:19 Have you seen my human? Pause 1:15 Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:01 Fireworks displays are no 'blast' for animals 0:57 Stray dog surprises orchestra during live performance 2:59 Hilarious, no-budget video for animal shelter goes viral 1:34 Rancher herds cows with Lorde cover on his trombone 0:36 Refugee baby raccoon found at flooded golf course 1:00 Puppies and kittens eat cake to celebrate SPCA of Wake County's 50th anniversary 2:12 SPCA of Wake County celebrates 50 years of life saving service 0:20 NYPD searching for service dog stolen from Army veteran in the Bronx Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email These are some of the animals at the Wake County Animal Center who have been found since July 4th. Fourth of July celebrations often trigger many pets to flee their homes. Courtesy of Wake County Animal Center

These are some of the animals at the Wake County Animal Center who have been found since July 4th. Fourth of July celebrations often trigger many pets to flee their homes. Courtesy of Wake County Animal Center