Pets are more likely to run away in the summer. Here’s how to find your furry friend.

After the fireworks ended this week, some pet owners in the Triangle went from celebrating July Fourth to searching for runaway pets.
The holiday’s loud fireworks can frighten some dogs and cats, and those who aren’t kept securely inside often escape.
Most missing cats and dogs are found nearby by neighbors, according to Dr. Jennifer Federico, a veterinarian who heads the Wake County Animal Center.
But others are brought into the shelter. From July 4-7, 30 stray dogs and 35 stray cats were taken in by the Wake County Animal Center. As of Friday morning, only eight of those dogs had been retrieved by their owners.
Pets not kept securely inside often flee around loud noises, such as fireworks or thunderstorms, Federico said.
“Honestly, they’re lucky if they make it to us,” she said. “But what happens if while they’re running loose they get hit by a car?”
Not all of the recent strays were because of fireworks displays. Federico said the number of runaway pets generally increases over the summer months.
“People are taking their pets more places, and they’re doing more things with them, and so the likelihood of having a pet escape or get lost is higher,” she said.
Often, found pets can be returned to their owners if they have identifying tags or microchips.
Once at the shelter, the county holds strays for 3-5 days for pickup before the pets become county property, Federico said. At that point, the animals can be kept in the shelter long term, adopted by a new owner, or, in extreme behavioral cases, euthanized.
Federico said she encourages pet owners to make sure tags and microchips are up-to-date with recent contact information.
“Just assume at some point as a pet owner that your pet will get lost,” she said. “It’s so underappreciated how important those tags and microchips are.”
Triangle residents searching for lost pets should post on TriangleLostPets.org. Rather than calling, Federico recommends going to the animal shelter in person – and keep coming back in case the animal is found later.
Cat owners especially should go to the animal shelter soon after their cats go missing.
People who find lost pets should check for tags, Federico said.
And for anyone planning more fireworks anytime soon, she said it’s best to leave the pets at home.
“It is scary, noise is really scary to them,” she said. “They don’t know that it’s fun.”
In Wake County, you can search for lost pets on TriangleLostPets.org, or by calling the Wake County Animal Center at 919-212-PETS. It is recommended to go to the shelter in person — the address is 820 Beacon Lake Drive, Raleigh.
In Durham County, you should go in person to the shelter at 2117 E. Club Blvd, Durham.
In Orange County, check for updates on Twitter at @OCNCLostPets, check their website (www.orangecountync.gov/departments/animalservices/adoption.php) or look on TriangleLostPets.org.
Learn more about best practices in the event of a missing pet at wakegov.com/pets/lost/Pages/default.aspx.
