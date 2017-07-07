More Videos

Local animal rescue groups save pets from Puerto Rico 1:43

Local animal rescue groups save pets from Puerto Rico

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton: 'at the end of the day you live and learn' 0:40

Panthers Cam Newton: 'at the end of the day you live and learn'

Actor John Wesley Shipp accepted Sallie Bowman's invitation to speak at her 1999 Wake Forest-Rolesville High graduation 4:24

Actor John Wesley Shipp accepted Sallie Bowman's invitation to speak at her 1999 Wake Forest-Rolesville High graduation

Jesse Jackson speaks in NC about voter rights and other troubles faced by Americans today 2:08

Jesse Jackson speaks in NC about voter rights and other troubles faced by Americans today

UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt on his team's loss to Notre Dame 2:40

UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt on his team's loss to Notre Dame

New book for the 'Tar Heel Traveler' 1:03

New book for the "Tar Heel Traveler"

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

UNC's Fedora: 'We just gotta make the ordinary plays that come before us' 3:18

UNC's Fedora: 'We just gotta make the ordinary plays that come before us'

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 3:01

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

Experience NC State's victory over Louisville 1:13

Experience NC State's victory over Louisville

  • Have you seen my human?

    These are some of the animals at the Wake County Animal Center who have been found since July 4th. Fourth of July celebrations often trigger many pets to flee their homes.

Have you seen my human?

These are some of the animals at the Wake County Animal Center who have been found since July 4th. Fourth of July celebrations often trigger many pets to flee their homes.
Courtesy of Wake County Animal Center
Endangered black rhino born at Cincinnati Zoo

Pets

Endangered black rhino born at Cincinnati Zoo

Surveillance cameras inside the rhino barn at the Cincinnati Zoo recorded the birth and mom and baby’s first moments. Fewer than 5,000 black rhinos remain in the world. The birth happened on July 17, 2017.

Suffering dogs rescued from hot car

Pets

Suffering dogs rescued from hot car

In Roswell, GA, a concerned citizen noticed a dog suffering in a hot car and called 911. The first officer arrived in 18 seconds. Watch bodycam footage of the rescue and medical treatment of two dogs suffering from heat stroke.

Refugee baby raccoon found at flooded golf course

Pets

Refugee baby raccoon found at flooded golf course

Steve Dowdy, a mechanic at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg, Calif., shows a baby raccoon he found at the flooded golf course Saturday. Dowdy said he would take it home and his wife would help feed and restore its health.