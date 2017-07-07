Have you seen my human?

Bakersfield, California firefighters rescued a pet dog from a residential structure fire. The small dog was unresponsive when pulled from the interior, and as its concerned owner looked on, firefighters revived the pet using a specialized animal oxygen mask and high flow oxygen.
Surveillance cameras inside the rhino barn at the Cincinnati Zoo recorded the birth and mom and baby’s first moments. Fewer than 5,000 black rhinos remain in the world. The birth happened on July 17, 2017.
In Roswell, GA, a concerned citizen noticed a dog suffering in a hot car and called 911. The first officer arrived in 18 seconds. Watch bodycam footage of the rescue and medical treatment of two dogs suffering from heat stroke.
A stray dog in Turkey pleasantly surprised an orchestra audience during a live performance. The dog walked on stage while the Vienna Chamber Orchestra was in the middle of performing Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony No. 4.
Steve Dowdy, a mechanic at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg, Calif., shows a baby raccoon he found at the flooded golf course Saturday. Dowdy said he would take it home and his wife would help feed and restore its health.