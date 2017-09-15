A screenshot of the Wake County Animal Center Facebook post seeking winter supplies for cats and dogs.
A screenshot of the Wake County Animal Center Facebook post seeking winter supplies for cats and dogs. FACEBOOK
A screenshot of the Wake County Animal Center Facebook post seeking winter supplies for cats and dogs. FACEBOOK

Pets

Cats and dogs need your help staying warm this winter at Wake animal center

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

September 15, 2017 9:20 AM

RALEIGH

The Wake County Animal Center is asking for donations that will help keep its residents cozy as cold weather sets in this fall and winter.

The animal center posted a couple times on Facebook this week soliciting blankets and comforters of all size, bath towels, cat beds, and wet cat and dog food.

The center, which has about 200 animals, cycles quickly through towels and blankets, which become worn because they are washed often, ABC11 reported.

“It does get cold in here,” rescue coordinator Cindy Lynch told the station. “We have staff that have to wear coats and jackets sometimes, inside, so you can imagine our animals here need something to snuggle up with.”

The center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh. Donations are accepted anytime during its business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Donations can be brought to the center during our normal operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Saturdy and Sunday.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Firefighters successfully revive small dog pulled unresponsive from a house fire California

Firefighters successfully revive small dog pulled unresponsive from a house fire California 1:52

Firefighters successfully revive small dog pulled unresponsive from a house fire California
Endangered black rhino born at Cincinnati Zoo 1:42

Endangered black rhino born at Cincinnati Zoo
Squirrel proof? Not likely! Watch as thieving varmints outwit bird feeder technology 1:31

Squirrel proof? Not likely! Watch as thieving varmints outwit bird feeder technology

View More Video