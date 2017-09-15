Cats and dogs need your help staying warm this winter at Wake animal center

The Wake County Animal Center is asking for donations that will help keep its residents cozy as cold weather sets in this fall and winter.
The animal center posted a couple times on Facebook this week soliciting blankets and comforters of all size, bath towels, cat beds, and wet cat and dog food.
The center, which has about 200 animals, cycles quickly through towels and blankets, which become worn because they are washed often, ABC11 reported.
“It does get cold in here,” rescue coordinator Cindy Lynch told the station. “We have staff that have to wear coats and jackets sometimes, inside, so you can imagine our animals here need something to snuggle up with.”
The center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh. Donations are accepted anytime during its business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. on weekends.
