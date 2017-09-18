How you can help these furry Hurricane Irma evacuees

A Raleigh shelter is trying to help 30 cats evacuated from Florida because of Hurricane Irma, but the shelter is already full and needs help to make space.
SAFE Haven for Cats received 26 kittens and four adult cats Sunday afternoon to help them find new homes in the Triangle. The cats were evacuated from Jacksonville, Fla., because of lasting effects of Hurricane Irma.
SAFE Haven is an emergency placement partner of the Humane Society of the U.S., and was called upon to provide medical care, spay/neuter services and adoptions for the 30 cats.
The cats will be available for adoption in a few weeks, but in the meantime, the shelter has an urgent need – it has run out of space.
The shelter is at capacity because summer is peak kitten season. The shelter needs the community to help by coming out to adopt cats already prepared to go to their new homes in order to make room for the hurricane evacuees.
Adoption applications: www.safehavenforcats.org/adopt/adoption-application.
