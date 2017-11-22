Give these shelter cats a home – Animal Center is full, SAFE Haven has Black Friday sale

If you’ve got room in your home and your heart for a new feline friend, two local groups need your help.
The Wake County Animal Center, at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh, is at capacity for cats. And SAFE Haven for Cats is having a Black Friday sale on kitties to make room for more.
Wake County Animal Center
The Animal Center has 70 cats on its adoption floor, with another 66 in foster care waiting for their forever homes. The center took in about 30 cats in the past three days alone.
During the month of November, cats ages eight years and older are available for adoption on a “name-your-price basis,” the center said. All animals ready for adoption can be viewed on the center’s online adoption gallery.
The center relies on volunteer foster parents to temporarily care for animals in their homes. If you are interested in learning more about fostering a pet, go to the center’s website.
Owners who are thinking about surrendering their pet to the shelter should consider other options first, including waiting until the shelter is not full. Although the center makes every effort to save the animals in its care, animals surrendered may be euthanized for health, temperament or space, the center said. Due to limited shelter space, the center can only accept animals from Wake County residents.
For more information, go to www.wakegov.com/pets/adoptions.
SAFE Haven for Cats
SAFE Haven, at 8431-137 Garvey Drive in Raleigh, is holding a Black Friday sale – all cats and kittens have reduced adoption fees of just $5 so the rescue can find them homes for the holidays.
The sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. Adoptions are first come, first served on Friday.
For more information, go to www.safehavenforcats.org/event/black-friday-adoption-sale.
