Texas deputies help rescue a deer stuck in a lake

Oh deer! Watch as a resident, with a little help from authorities, help save this shaken creature stuck in Lake Conroe near Houston.
For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for te

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ most popular resident, Fiona the hippo, showed off the sheer power in her hind legs in a video shared to the zoo’s Facebook page on February 24. The clip showed Fiona walking along the bottom of the hippo cove b

The Southwick Fire Department in Massachusetts shared a homeowner's security camera footage of a pancake-loving dog igniting a house fire while its owners were away. The video shows one of the family's dogs jumping up to reach a plate of leftover

Washington-based reporter Hayle Byrd has shared a series of videos to Twitter, the latest on January 25, showing how Skippy enjoys riding along in her father Billy’s car, all the way down in Florida, while singing to orchestral versions of songs f

Watch as a Pasco (Florida) Sheriff's deputy tries politeness to stop a horse on the run in his community. Deputies successfully corralled the horse into safety by directing it to take a left into a subdivision, away from the dangers of the rushin

Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif. lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family t

Staff at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens struggled to keep one of the zoo’s baby aardvarks on the weighing scales on Wednesday, January 17. A clip shared to the zoo’s YouTube account shows a staff member trying to weigh three-week-old aar

For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will r