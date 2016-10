Mike Zovath says visitors to Ark Encounter park in Williamstown, Ky. will be impressed by the size and presentation of the replica of Noah's Ark, which is slated to open on July 7th. Visitors will park in a lot and then travel in buses painted with images of Biblical floods down a two-lane road to the ark in a valley. The expanse of the 510 feet long, 85 feet wide, 51 feet tall ark is a sight to behold.