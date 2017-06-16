Corporate Chaplains of America in Wake Forest gets a new leader

If someone in your workplace helps guide employees along their spiritual journeys, that someone may be a member of a nonprofit based in Wake Forest.
Corporate Chaplains of America is the nation’s leading provider of full-time chaplain services for companies and their employees, and a new CEO is about to take the helm.
Corporate Chaplains of America has selected Larry Griffith as its new CEO and board member effective this July. He was chosen from more than 1,000 applicants.
Griffith is the chief operating officer at Geneva College, a Christian school in western Pennsylvania that happens to be his alma mater. Before taking on his role at Geneva, Griffith held executive-level positions at Alltel, a telecommunications company.
Griffith said whether his role was at a company or a college, his relationship with God and his faith has always been the most important thing.
“For more than three decades in the workplace I have cared for individuals entrusted to me by God in their times of desperation, when they needed to hear the message of hope,” Griffith said. “I am humbled for the opportunity to put my shoulder to the plow with such a group of caring, committed men and women building loving relationships one employee at a time and hoping to share the life-changing good news of Jesus Christ in a non-threatening manner.”
Corporate Chaplains of America was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Mark Cress, who refined the idea as a way to make a difference in the lives of people in the workplace while he was studying for his master’s of divinity at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest. The nonprofit has grown to include 450 companies.
“I am passionate about this mission and excited to be part of the next chapter of God’s work at Corporate Chaplains of America,” Griffith said.
For more information, go to www.chaplain.org.
Coffeehouse
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will present its monthly coffeehouse for adults of all abilities at 7 p.m. June 23.
Friday’s Veil will perform a mix of Christian, gospel, devotional and spiritual music. All of the band members played for secular bands at one time, but their personal faith journeys brought them together to make Christian music with a southern rock influence. Much of the band’s mission is performing at events like Coffeehouse that allow it to give back to the community.
Coffeehouse is run by volunteers, and organizers are asking for 25 more to assist with the food and fellowship at the event. Donations of snacks are also welcome.
For information, go to gslchurch.org.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 7000 Creedmoor Road in Raleigh.
Send faith news to Carla Turchetti at carla.turchetti.writer@gmail.com.
