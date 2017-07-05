'I'm here with the only purpose to come and serve you,' new Bishop says

Stephen A. Cheney, a retired U.S. Marine Corps brigadier general and CEO of the American Security Project, argues that climate change in the form of a historic drought contributed to the Syrian War and the rise of ISIS.
(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails
New Bishop of the Raleigh diociese Luis Zarama, then the Auxiliary Bishop of Atlanta, presided at the Sunday mass and gave the homily to the youth in attendance at the Steubenville Atlanta Youth Conference in 2016.
Video: Cooper, a member of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis speaks to attendees of the Opioid Misuse & Overdose Prevention Summit at the McKimmon Center at N.C. State.
Video: Safe Haven for Cats was one of several local animal rescue agencies to take a planeload of animals evacuated from hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico. Animals were being evaluated, treated and readied for adoption at the group's facility in North Raleigh on Oct. 6, 2017.
Watch N.C. State wide receiver Stephen Louis make a fantastic catch while defended by Louisville cornerback Russ Yeast during the Wolfpack's victory over the Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Jesse Jackson, a longtime Civil Rights activist and two-time presidential candidate, talks about Las Vegas, Trump and other white politicians, voter rights and other topics while in Raleigh to speak at the NC NAACP conference.