From the Well Ministries tries to make reading the Bible ‘exciting again’

The Rev. Tina France is focused on sharing one thing.
“Jesus is real and learning about him will change your life. It’s not just some arbitrary up in the sky fantasy but the word of God is real, powerful and it’s transformational,” France sad.
France is the force behind the evangelistic outreach From the Well Ministries. The Triangle-based group gets its name from a story in the Bible’s book of John, Chapter 4, that tells of Jesus’ encounter with a Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well. That woman left the encounter and shared the story much like France does through preaching, teaching, conferencing and blogging.
“I felt like blogging was a way to be transparent behind the computer,” France said. “Sometimes when you’re ministering in front of people you have the added level of worrying about perception and how you look and will they accept me. But behind the computer you can be transparent and really share your heart without all those extra, outside influences. It’s been a blessing to know that people are reading it.”
From the Well Ministries also hosts The Sanctuary, a contemporary faith gathering for youth and young adults with events throughout the year.
“I have a soft spot in my heart for young people,” France said. “I’m a former youth pastor and they have a special place in my heart.”
France is a native of Fayetteville with experience ministering at a church in Cary as well as working in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. As she grows From the Well Ministries she would like to lead more Bible studies to help others deepen their understanding of what they hear in church.
“When you can relate to what you’re being taught it helps you to set a foundation for actually using what you’re taught and applying it to your life versus just hearing something and saying that sounds nice, but now what do I do with it,” France said. “Bible study helps you dig deeper, get the foundations and for me it’s exciting to read a passage and get something from it and then two weeks later or a year later read the very same passage and get something different from it.”
France hopes her Bible study participants leave with that same kind of enthusiasm.
“I enjoy teaching in a way that people find reading the Bible exciting again,” she said.
For more information, go to www.fromthewellministries.com.
