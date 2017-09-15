Consignment sale is a tradition – for this Raleigh church and for families

If a child can wear it or use it, you will find it at the Kidz Stuff Consignment Sale at Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh this weekend.
Kidz Stuff is a semi-annual sale at Hayes Barton in its 11th year. Proceeds help fund children’s charity outreaches at the church and other children’s projects across the Triangle. Consignors bring everything from bicycles to portable cribs to clothing.
And since the sale is run twice a year the merchandise is seasonal, so you can pick up a Halloween costume in the fall.
With more than 100 consignors filling the gym at the church, a first visit can be intimidating. But Diane Willeford, chair of the consignment committee, said the sale is easy to navigate.
“One of the people sitting at the door greeting you should have a map to give you an overview of where things are on the sales floor,” Willeford said. “We also try to have workers walking around the floor and they can answer any questions.”
The sale is Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon.
At the end of the sale consignors can choose to donate what they didn’t sell instead of taking it with them.
“After each sale, we donate over 4,000 items to local charities,” Willeford said. “We give to Note in the Pocket, Catholic Parish Outreach, With Love from Jesus, First Baptist Clothing Closet, InterAct, Christian Adoption Services, Christian Life Home, Baptist Children’s Homes and several elementary schools in Raleigh. We also help families directly when we are aware of a specific need.
“The second way KidzStuff Consignment Sale impacts the community is through Hayes Barton Baptist Church’s mission activities.”
And like so many church outreaches, volunteers are the key to continuing success.
“Volunteers to our sale work three- to four-hour shifts and receive a pass to our preview sale on Thursday night. This sale is for consignors, volunteers and people who donate to the sale. It occurs before the sale opens to the public,” Willeford said. “Based on the number of return volunteers that we have, I think they have fun and it is a great work experience. We really do see lots of the same faces every sale – often serving as a volunteer at the same time each sale.”
Cash, checks and credit cards are all accepted as payment. North Carolina sales tax is collected on all purchases.
The next Kidz Stuff Consignment Sale is March 15-17, 2018. To join the mailing list, send an email to consignment@hbbc.org.
The church is at 1800 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.
Carla Turchetti writes about church and faith news in Wake and Johnston counties. Email her at carla.turchetti.writer@gmail.com.
Find out more
Go online to http://www.hbbc.org/kidzstuff/
