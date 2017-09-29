These walkers hope to break the cycle of poverty, and advocate for children in need

On Saturday, a group committed to the welfare of children around the world will take a walk with compassion.
They will gather at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary to join one of 70 walks this year that are organized by the humanitarian aid group, Compassion International. Compassion International is a Christ-centered, child-focused, church-based nonprofit that meets the immediate and urgent needs of children living in poverty, mostly through monthly sponsorships.
“The mission of Compassion is to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name,” said Michelle Hill, Regional Walk Field Manager for Walk with Compassion. “And the way we do that with Walk for Compassion is different from what most of our Compassion sponsors are used to, which is one-on-one child sponsorship. That is still very much the backbone of Compassion and has not changed.”
Compassion International operates in 25 countries throughout Africa, Asia, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. Sponsors pay $38 a month to fund the physical, social, economic and spiritual needs of poor children through programs based in churches in the communities where those children live.
The walk series was added to fund additional needs that arise like medical emergencies and disasters. The walks began in 2016 and have so far raised $1.2 million. There will be 70 walks this year around the country, including Saturday’s inaugural walk in Cary.
“Walk with Compassion is a way for people to engage their community in supporting these efforts and making sure we have the money needed to respond with emergency medical care and surgery for the children that we impact, to be there in disaster relief situations, to make sure clean water and hygiene is available and to make sure that we are able to provide malaria nets and prevent an awful disease that is so easily preventable,” Hill said.
And as the walks and walkers grow in number, so does the Compassion movement to break the cycle of poverty one child at a time.
“The movement is community-based, and we rally together as a body of believers in our community to take care of His children,” Hill said. “The great thing about a walk is that you are able to stand together and walk together to advocate for these children. And your impact has a ripple effect.”
Coffeehouse
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is presenting its monthly Coffeehouse Sept. 29. Coffeehouse is an evening of fellowship and music for adults of all abilities. This month’s entertainment is the Triangle Alliance Choir, a group of talented musicians who have developmental disabilities. Coffeehouse is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd, 7000 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh. Those interested in volunteering can contact coffeehouse@gslchurch.org .
Carla Turchetti compiles events for Faith in Focus each week. You can reach her at Carla.Turchetti.Writer@gmail.com.
Comments